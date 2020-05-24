A pesky area of low pressure arrived fashionably late in the work week, finally bringing some rain Friday, which inevitably spoiled the start of the Holiday weekend Saturday. Two-day totals were around 1" in the Lehigh Valley, with more than to the southeast, and less than to the northwest. It's worth mentioning that every raindrop was a beneficial raindrop, though each raindrop most assuredly had some bad timing. Mother Nature has since sent that rain out to sea leading to a drama-free rest of the weekend. Sunshine will still have to fight low-level moisture each morning, and it may take a while for the sun to win out over the clouds, but the bottom line is both Sunday and Monday will be dry. In fact, it may take a while for shower and thunderstorm chances to make a comeback, probably not until Thursday or Friday. And before we get there, temperatures will take the weather cake as they rise into the lower and middle 80s.
SUNDAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will control our weather for Sunday making for a dry, albeit cooler day. The clockwise flow of air around our high fuels an ocean breeze all day long keeping highs near 70 degrees inland and near 70 degrees along the shore. While winds will be light for most, the easterly component will result in a fair amount of cloud cover to start the day before some sunshine breaks through in the afternoon. The further northwest you go from the Lehigh Valley, the faster that happens. Any clearing during the day will be followed by low clouds and fog building back in at night as lows fall to around 50 degrees.
MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will continue to control our weather for Memorial Day keeping the forecast dry. We will still be dealing initially with that easterly onshore wind component however, so expect Monday to start with some low clouds and perhaps even a little bit of fog. As the day wears on, we expect the wind direction to become more southerly which should allow for the clouds to break for more in the way of sunshine and warmer afternoon highs. Just how quick that change in wind direction occurs Monday will be key in how much sun we ultimately see and how warm it will get. At this time we’ll go with highs a bit warmer compared to Sunday getting back in the mid 70s and skies turning partly sunny by the afternoon.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Most of us consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start to summer, and while it may not feel like it as much this year with everything going on in the world, it will at least feel like summer in the world of weather. We're forecasting our first stretch of 80-degree days so far this year and humidity likely ticking up each day too. Tuesday’s highs should be in the low to mid 80s, then mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. The warmth is due to an area of high pressure sitting over Bermuda leading to a southerly or southwesterly wind direction instead of that cooler easterly flow off the ocean. The Bermuda high also looks to be strong enough that it will keep most of any showers and thunderstorms through the period well away to our north and west. Perhaps by Thursday there will be a little uptick in the chance for a PM shower or thunderstorm out near the Interstate 81 corridor as a cold front starts to move a little closer from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, but most of the area still looks to be dry at this point.
FRIDAY
Friday will feature our next greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms over the next week as the aforementioned cold front to our north and west tracks in. Right now we anticipate warm and humid air to be in place out ahead of the front, so expect a classic summer-like day with highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny skies, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Perhaps a few storms will be locally strong.
