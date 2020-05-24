The holiday weekend started on a rather gloomy note, although seasonable with highs in the low and mid 70s, as plenty of clouds and occasional showers from Friday lingered through Saturday. The rain was actually beneficial given some of the year-to-date deficits for precipitation that have been increasing as of late, and a few areas saw some downpours and may have even had a rumble or two of thunder. Those looking for dry weather for outdoor plans as we get closer to Memorial Day are in luck as Mother Nature will be sending the rain out to sea for Sunday and Monday. Sunshine will still have to fight low-level moisture each morning, and it may take a while for the sun to win out over clouds, but the bottom line is that Sunday and Monday will be dry. Temperatures will first turn a little cooler Sunday with highs struggling to get to 70 degrees, then turn a little warmer again on Memorial Day with highs reaching the mid 70s. We often refer to Memorial Day as the unofficial start to summer, and just like that, after Monday, temperatures will climb above 80 degrees for the rest of the week with mostly dry conditions until the end of the week when showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast.
SUNDAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will control our weather for Sunday making for a dry day, but the clockwise flow of air around it will keep the wind flowing off the Atlantic Ocean. While the winds will be light, the easterly component will result in a fair amount of cloud cover to start the day with a bit more in the way of sunshine expected to break through those clouds as we progress through the afternoon. The further north one travels from the Lehigh Valley, the better your odds will be to see more in the way of sunshine due to drier air pushing in from the high pressure system over the Canadian Maritimes. Thanks to the easterly onshore wind flow, plus a rather cloudy period for a while, highs will likely only reach the upper 60s in many spots. Those in the Poconos and far northern New Jersey however may actually get to at or just above 70 degrees due to more sunshine expected here.
MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will continue to control our weather for Memorial Day keeping the forecast dry. We will still be dealing initially with that easterly onshore wind component however, so expect Monday to start with some low clouds and perhaps even a little bit of fog. As the day wears on, we expect the wind direction to become more southerly which should allow for the clouds to break for more in the way of sunshine and warmer afternoon highs. Just how quick that change in wind direction occurs Monday will be key in how much sun we ultimately see and how warm it will get. At this time we’ll go with highs a bit warmer compared to Sunday getting back in the mid 70s and skies turning partly sunny by the afternoon.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Most of us consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start to summer, and while it may not feel like it as much this year with everything going on in the world, it will at least feel like summer in the world of weather. We're forecasting our first stretch of 80-degree days so far this year and humidity likely ticking up each day too. Tuesday’s highs should be in the low to mid 80s, then mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. The warmth is due to an area of high pressure sitting over Bermuda leading to a southerly or southwesterly wind direction instead of that cooler easterly flow off the ocean. The Bermuda high also looks to be strong enough that it will keep most of any showers and thunderstorms through the period well away to our north and west. Perhaps by Thursday there will be a little uptick in the chance for a PM shower or thunderstorm out near the Interstate 81 corridor as a cold front starts to move a little closer from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, but most of the area still looks to be dry at this point.
FRIDAY
Friday will feature our next greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms over the next week as the aforementioned cold front to our north and west tracks in. Right now we anticipate warm and humid air to be in place out ahead of the front, so expect a classic summer-like day with highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny skies, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Perhaps a few storms will be locally strong.