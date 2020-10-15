Lots of sunshine and brisk south to southwest breezes teamed up to deliver some unseasonably warm weather on Thursday, as highs soared into the mid 70s this afternoon. That's a far cry from how we started the week on Monday, when temperatures were mired in the 50s thanks to abundant clouds and periods of rain. Our weather may come full circle on Friday though, as clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures to return to wrap up the week. Credit a slow-moving cold front for the unsettled weather, as it slips through the area overnight with a few showers, then some steadier rain develops later Friday into Friday night as low pressure develops along the coast and ripples up our front. Come the weekend however, high pressure builds in and forces any clouds and rain out to sea to our east, while sunshine builds in and helps set up a dry and pleasant weekend. While a brief shot of cool air will build in for the first half of the weekend, temperatures will slowly but steadily warm up through most of next week. While a shower or two is possible with a front to our north and west much of the week, most of the time will remain dry.
TONIGHT
Clouds will increase overnight with skies becoming cloudy and a rain shower or two, especially later tonight as our cold front approaches. It won't be as cool as the past few nights, with clouds keeping temperatures up in the low 50s.
FRIDAY
Friday will be a cloudier and cooler day, with a shower or two early morphing into a steadier rain as the day progresses. Rain will be steadier the farther east you travel, with higher rain totals east of the Lehigh Valley and into New Jersey and lower totals farther west, especially along and west of the Interstate 81 corridor. Just like with Monday's rain, high temperatures with the cloudy and wet Friday will again be stuck in the mid to upper 50s. 0.50" to 1" of rain will be likely from the Lehigh Valley on east, with the best chances for 1" or more of rain along and east of the Delaware River into New Jersey. Farther west, it's likely closer to 0.25" with only lighter rain expected. Rain will taper off Friday evening from west to east, and skies should even begin to clear later Friday night as cooler and drier air works in.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front and departing coastal low, Saturday should be quite cool and rather brisk, but drier with skies turning out mostly sunny. Expect highs only in the upper 50s though, with the morning breeze adding an additional chill. Sunday will be the better feeling weekend day with a mix of sunshine and patchy clouds, and slightly milder and more seasonable highs in the low 60s, along with lighter winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will be trying to press in from our north and west but will have a tough time making any headway as it encounters a strong ridge of high pressure near and just off the East Coast. While we can’t entirely rule out a shower from the front, mainly later Monday into Tuesday, it appears right now that much of this time frame will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The ridge of high pressure on the East Coast should also help establish a more southerly wind flow which will continue warming our highs back to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s.