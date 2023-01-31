Some snow has made its way more north the previously expected leading to some afternoon snow and rain showers along and south of 78 today. Overall totals were mainly a trace to a quarter of an inch. Through the rest of tonight, an are of low pressure will slide along a stalled boundary to our south bring another round of some snowflakes mixed with rain. Again, not amounting to much but worth noting. By the end of the week, the big weather story will be the temperatures as an Arctic front slides through bringing the coldest air so far this year and since the last cold snap around Christmas time. However, the cold won't stay locked in for too long as a ridge will build in to the region bringing back 40s and possibly 50s later next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Later in the day and at night, a weak area of low pressure will slide along our stalled front to the south and this will likely bring some rain and snow to parts of the lower Mid-Atlantic. While it seems the strength and push of colder air building down across our region will keep most of the precipitation south of our region. There will be at least a little snow sneaking northward into our area overnight Tuesday, at least for parts of southern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Wednesday sees high pressure move overhead, so this should lead to a dry and mostly sunny day with less of a breeze, but seasonably chilly high temperatures in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND
Guidance continues to suggest any precipitation on Thursday will remain to our south over the lower Mid-Atlantic along that stalled front so we are starting to feel more confident the day is dry. Mid and high clouds well to the north of the front may lead to a somewhat cloudy day, but a brief return to a west-southwesterly wind flow should aid in a slight spike in high temperatures getting back to around 40 degrees. A secondary shot of cold air though arrives Friday as an Arctic cold front move through. The front looks like it will be a mainly dry passage, but the winds will pick up Friday, and high temperatures will fall to just below freezing. And all indications are it gets significantly colder for next Friday night into Saturday as lows Friday night drop into the single digits and afternoon highs only get to around 20 degrees Saturday. With cold high pressure building in though for Saturday, that should at least lighten the winds and lead to plenty of sunshine.
