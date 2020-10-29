No surprises Thursday as the region was socked in with plenty of clouds and an all-day steady rainfall that was sometimes heavy courtesy of the remnants of former Hurricane Zeta. Much of the area saw between 1” and 2” of total rainfall which actually turned out to be quite beneficial given that many areas have month-to-date precipitation deficits between 1” and 3”. The remnant low of Zeta will head out to sea this evening, but another wave of low pressure will immediately follow on its heels keeping some rain around tonight into the first part of Friday. Some fairly chilly air will wrap in on the back side of the system as northeast winds turn gusty. It might actually get cold enough to see the rain mix with or changeover to snow Friday morning, mainly across the higher elevations, not too long before all the precipitation comes to an end. The damp weather will exit the region just in time for Halloween on Saturday as a big dome of high pressure builds in. While lots of sun and lighter winds can be expected Saturday, the morning will start quite cold with lows in the upper 20s, then afternoon highs will only rebound into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Our high pressure system will move offshore for Sunday allowing some milder air to return to the region. A cold front will track in late Sunday bringing with it a slight chance for some showers along with quite the blast of chilly air for the start of next week. A few snowflakes may even once again be seen on Monday and Monday night, certainly across higher elevations.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As the remnant low of former Hurricane Zeta moves off the Delmarva and New Jersey shorelines this evening, the steady and heavy rain from earlier in the day will gradually taper away. Then, as we get closer to midnight, look for periods of steadier light to moderate rainfall to fill back in on the radar, and then stay with us through much of the overnight, as a second area of low pressure tracks by to our south along the same path Zeta did. Winds will shift out of the northeast and gradually increase between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour overnight ushering in a chillier air mass. Overnight lows will drop to around 40 degrees. While the rain shouldn’t be anywhere near as heavy tonight as it was during the daytime Thursday, we’ll still need to monitor for the potential of some minor flooding in a few spots, mainly due to leaves clogging drains.
FRIDAY
The second low that followed on the heels of Zeta’s remnants will slide off the lower Delmarva coastline Friday morning and head out to sea as the day progresses. We can still expect some showers to linger into Friday morning before tapering back and ending by midday. Skies will also start cloudy Friday, but turn a little brighter in the afternoon, as our low pressure system heads further away out to sea. It will be a breezy and chilly day with temperatures likely stuck in the mid 40s throughout much of the day. It might actually be cold enough in at least the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey to see the rain mix with, or even change over to, a little snow before ending by midday. The highest ridgetops near and north of Interstate 80 might actually even see a very minor accumulation, although it would likely only be on grassy and elevated surfaces.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Look for winds to gradually subside and skies to turn out mainly clear Friday night as our departing storm system moves further away offshore and high pressure starts to build in from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada. There will be quite the blast of chilly air coming with this high pressure system, so we expect many to dip down into at least the upper 20s for lows overnight Friday. This will likely lead to a hard freeze in several areas where the growing season is technically still going. In fact, the National Weather Service has placed Lancaster and Chester Counties, as well as the Philadelphia area, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware under a Freeze Warning in effect from overnight Friday until first thing Saturday morning.
HALLOWEEN SATURDAY
The good news for those of you planning any outdoor trick-or-treat festivities Saturday is that dry weather and plenty of sunshine will return as a big dome of high pressure settles into the region. The high will be originating from Canada however, so it will bring along some pretty cool air for this time of the year. Look for highs Saturday to only climb to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and then at night, lows should drop down to around freezing. Also don’t forget to set your clock back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday. You should also check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors at this time as well.
SUNDAY
The high pressure system that was overhead Saturday will move off the coast for Sunday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. This will usher in some milder air for the afternoon with highs climbing back to more seasonable levels in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The day will likely start with some low clouds hanging over from Saturday night followed by a period of sunnier skies later in the morning through the early afternoon. These sunny skies will then be followed by increasing clouds later in the afternoon as a cold front moves in from our west. The cold front will bring with it the chance for a few showers late in the day Sunday, certainly to the west of the Lehigh Valley, then more chances for some showers in all areas with the cold front actually moving through as we work through Sunday night.
MONDAY
Behind the cold front that tracks through Sunday night, a much chillier air mass will build in for Monday. Winds out of the northwest will turn quite gusty, perhaps as high as 40 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. While much of Monday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, our northwesterly wind flow over the Great Lakes will pick up some moisture and produce scattered rain and even snow showers, some of which may work into at least parts of the Poconos, northwestern New Jersey, and the Interstate 81 corridor. Highs Monday are only expected to reach the mid 40s. A weak wave of low pressure moving by to our north across Upstate New York Monday night may keep a snow shower around for those near and north of Interstate 80. Lows Monday night will once again drop back to some cold levels in the upper 20s.
TUESDAY
A ridge of high pressure will gradually start to nose its way back into the region for Tuesday leading to the start of a warmup that will be much more noticeable by the latter half of the week. We can expect dry weather for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs still a bit chilly in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. While winds should be a little lighter compared to Monday, we still expect some gusts to get up to around 20 miles-per-hour adding a little extra chill to the air.
