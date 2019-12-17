TODAY: Areas of rain, fog and drizzle diminishing; icy north. High: 39
TONIGHT: Becoming clear, brisk and colder with a shower early. Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Turning windy as sun gives way to clouds; a snow shower or two in the afternoon. High: 36 Low: 13
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES INTO TUESDAY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA INTO TUESDAY
Winter weather comes in all forms, and this time around, it was freezing rain that had the bigger impact Monday night into Tuesday morning. Local airports reported between 0.10" to as much as 0.25" of freezing rain, and while treated surfaces were mostly just wet, untreated ones were coated in ice. That includes cars, trees, decks, and sidewalks, as well as any other surface whose temperature was colder than 32 degrees.
Most temperatures from here on out are above freezing, rising through the middle and upper 30s. In other words, it's just plain rain and drizzle through later Tuesday before our storm pulls away, taking moisture with it Tuesday evening. That said, the higher elevations from the Poconos to northwestern New Jersey where the freezing air is more stubborn and tougher to dislodge, freezing rain and drizzle is still a threat until precipitation ends. After our cold rain exits stage right, our forecast is a largely dry one, highlighted by a two-day shot of arctic air later this week then a nice warming trend in time for the holidays next week.
The rest of the forecast is mostly quiet, with an impressive cold shot later Wednesday into Thursday then an early Christmas gift of a warming trend for early next week. The cold air arrives on Wednesday, with some blustery winds that will usher in some arctic air, along with some snow showers and flurries. A few of these snow showers could be heavy enough to drop visibility for a time, and perhaps a coating of snow on non-paved surfaces. It's otherwise a colder day overall despite some sunshine with highs back in the middle 30s. Factor in winds that may gust into the middle 30s and needless to say, wind chills likely remain well below freezing throughout the day.
Wednesday and Thursday nights will be bitterly cold, with lows dropping into the mid-teens, and an unseasonably cold but sunny Thursday will be tucked in between with highs only in the mid 20s. The cold begins to ease on Friday and Saturday as we keep the sunshine and inch temperatures back up into the mid then upper 30s.
The partly sunny, dry, and pleasant weather spills through the second half of the weekend into early next week, as highs climb even higher into the 40s Sunday through Tuesday. This year for most of us, Christmas looks to be green and bright, not cold or white, at least as of right now.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your Tuesday!