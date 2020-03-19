TODAY: A bit of leftover rain and drizzle in the morning, then clouds and perhaps a few sunny breaks in the afternoon. High: 56
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with a touch of rain and drizzle and also areas of fog. Low: 51
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun, becoming windy and much warmer; a shower or two around, even an afternoon or evening t-storm. High: 76 Low: 42
A soaking steady rain moved in last night but will taper back to just the occasional shower or some drizzle as we progress through the morning. That will be followed up by perhaps a few sunny breaks later this afternoon and more mild highs in the 50s before temperatures really take off going into Friday.
The spring equinox arrives tonight, and there will definitely be some spring-like, maybe even summer-like, warmth arriving with it as we move through Friday. Highs Friday are expected to climb well into the 70s, but it will come with a price as a vigorous cold front moves through bringing scattered showers and perhaps even a t-storm. Behind that front, seasonably cooler air will settle in for the weekend but it will be dry, quiet, and calm with ample sunshine.
TODAY
The steady rain that moved in last night was thanks to a low pressure system moving from west to east across Pennsylvania. That low will now be working out to sea as we progress through this morning. The steady soaking rain from last night will taper back to just some hit or miss showers, or a bit of drizzle, as we work through this morning. Many saw rainfall totals between 0.50" and 1.00".
By midday or early afternoon, outside of some isolated drizzle or a shower, the rain should be done with. While the skies will remain rather cloudy for the remainder of the day, a little sun may break through those clouds on occasion. Thanks to an easterly onshore wind flow, temperatures will be held in check with highs only expected to reach the mid 50s.
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
While much of this afternoon will be dry, a bit of light rain or drizzle is expected to work back in tonight as a warm front lifts from southwest to northeast across the area. It's the passage of this front that will put us in the heart of a warm sector which will lead to the unseasonably warm Friday. Temperatures tonight will barely drop from today's daytime highs. Lows will likely not get below 50 degrees.
Those numbers will then take off Friday as a vigorous cold front approaches from our west while a stiff southwest breeze ahead of the front lifts an unseasonably warm air mass up the Eastern Seaboard. Afternoon highs Friday are expected to reach the mid and upper 70s, and it's certainly possible someone could get to 80 degrees.
This will come with a price however as we do anticipate seeing some rain thanks to the approach of the aforementioned cold front to our west, but Friday certainly won't be a washout overall. Expect more clouds than sun with that southwest breeze perhaps gusting as high as 30 to 35 miles-per-hour, and the occasional shower passing through.
Due to the breaks in the clouds and dew points climbing well into the 50s and even some 60s, there will be some instability in the atmosphere which could lead to a t-storm or two in the afternoon or evening. While no widespread severe weather is expected, due to very strong winds aloft possibly being brought down to the surface, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire area under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. This means an isolated severe t-storm with damaging wind gusts is possible.
THIS WEEKEND
For those of you who will be greatly enjoying the warmth coming on Friday, don't get too comfortable with it because it won't last long. The aforementioned cold front that approaches from our west Friday will sweep all the warmth out to sea just in time for the weekend. Behind the front, a seasonably cooler air mass is expected to return for both Saturday and Sunday.
Fortunately, our weather is looking sunny and quiet as a big bubble of Canadian high pressure builds back in. There will be a bit of a tight pressure gradient across our area Saturday between the Canadian high pressure system and departing cold front offshore which will lead to a northeast breeze blowing between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour. This will make highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Saturday feel more like it's in the 30s. As high pressure builds closer for Sunday, the pressure gradient will ease up leading to lighter winds. Highs Sunday however should be cooler than Saturday, only reaching the mid 40s.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
Our forecast turns a bit unsettled again Monday as an area of low pressure will be developing off the North Carolina coast and will track northeastward. The Canadian high pressure system from the weekend will move into Atlantic Canada keeping cool air wedged in across our region due to a northeast, then easterly onshore wind flow. If it were the middle of winter, this setup might actually be favorable for a widespread accumulating snow, however, this time of the year, the air mass has to be extremely cold to support snow, and we just don't have that.
Highs Monday at this time are expected to reach the mid 40s. What we can expect at this point is a rain and snow mix arriving mainly in the afternoon Monday with higher elevations to the north standing the greater chance to see snow. If the precipitation arrives earlier in the day Monday however, it's possible it will be cold enough for more areas to at least start as snow. This is still several days out and therefore changes to the forecast are likely so stay tuned!