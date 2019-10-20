TONIGHT: A few areas of rain early followed by some clearing late with patchy fog. Low: 45
MONDAY: Patchy morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny. High: 68
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear early, then increasing clouds. Low: 52
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Most would likely agree that the weekend ended on a rather gloomy note as Sunday featured overcast sky along with light to moderate rain across much of the area from about mid-morning onward. Granted, given how dry the last several weeks have been, this was another beneficial rainfall, but with the dreary conditions today combined with a northeast to easterly onshore wind flow, high temperatures were quite cool only reaching the low to mid 50s. The dismal weather was thanks to the remnants of former tropical storm Nestor working its way northeastward along the North Carolina coast throughout the day. Most of the area received 0.25” to 0.50” of total rainfall, but parts of southern New Jersey into Delaware received between 0.50” to 1.00” of total rainfall.
Steady rain will taper back to just a few showers from west to east, and eventually end overnight, as the remnants of Nestor track across southeastern Virginia and then east of the lower Delmarva heading out to sea. Some clearing is expected by the Monday pre-dawn hours, but damp ground will help contribute to areas of fog forming. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.
High pressure will return from the north and west for Monday leading to a very nice start to the new week weather-wise. Some early morning patchy fog will be possible Monday, but otherwise, we can expect a mostly sunny day with afternoon high temperatures reaching some very pleasant levels for this time of the year in the upper 60s. Breezes will be light. Clear skies initially Monday night will give way to increasing clouds overnight as the next weather maker approaches from our west. Overnight low temperatures Monday night should be rather mild only dropping into the low 50s.
A cold front will move in from our west Tuesday leading to a rather cloudy day, and while the morning looks mainly dry, the afternoon and evening look to turn wet again as a swath of rain moves across the region with the cold front tracking through. A rumble or two of thunder will also be possible Tuesday PM, certainly in southern areas, along with some breezy southeast winds. Thanks to the cloudy skies and damp conditions returning Tuesday, high temperatures will drop back into the low 60s.
Tuesday's cold front will head out to sea for Wednesday allowing high pressure to build back in from the south leading to a mostly sunny day. It will just be a little on the cool and breezy side Wednesday as highs only reach the low 60s. High pressure will stay in control to our south for Thursday leading to a dry day with a decent amount of sunshine and slightly warmer highs in the mid 60s. We'll stay in the mid 60s for highs Friday with sunshine giving way to clouds thanks to another cold front approaching from the west. This front may spark a shower late in the day Friday or at night. A better chance for some rain returns Saturday as that aforementioned cold front tracks through.
Have a great and safe night and new week ahead!