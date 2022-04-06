Rain continues today before tapering off to drizzle this afternoon. There will be a breeze at times coming from the northeast at 8-16 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times as well. Spotty drizzle will continue tonight with overnight lows in the 40s.. High temperatures will hold in the 50s today and Thursday with highs around 60 degrees on Friday. More rain returns Thursday afternoon and will come down heavy at times before ending Thursday night.
WEDNESDAY
Rain continues today before tapering off to drizzle this afternoon along with a breeze at times. The breeze will come from the northeast at 8-16 mph with some gusts to 20 mph. High temperatures will top out in the middle 50s this afternoon. Spotty drizzle will continue tonight as overnight lows drop into the upper 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Another round of rain will return Thursday by midday or early afternoon. Expect a steadier rain Thursday afternoon with some embedded thunderstorms which will continue into Thursday evening. The wet weather will finally wrap up and should exit by Friday as the aforementioned front slowly works offshore, however, a broad upper level trough will slowly build in in the wake of the front, and this will lead to a mostly cloudy Friday with still a slight chance for a shower, especially during the afternoon. As unsettled as the middle and latter portion of the week looks, the good news is that high temperatures don't look to be too far from normal right now, generally between 55 and 60 degrees.