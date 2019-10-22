TONIGHT: Rain ending then clearing skies and becoming cooler. Low: 48
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 64
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 38
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Tuesday has been a day dominated by an abundance of clouds, a brisk breeze, and areas of drizzle or spotty showers. But at least through early afternoon, we’ve avoided any steadier or heavier rain as promised. The wettest part of the day arrived late this afternoon and continued through the first part of the night, as a cold front approached from the west and delivered some periods of light to moderate rain. It’s the third soaking rain in less than a week, each providing some dry spell/drought denting rains for those that have been abnormally dry over the past few months. This latest round is generally bringing 0.50” to 0.75” of rain to the area, a decent soaking but not enough to cause any widespread water issues. An exception would be a few poor drainage flooding issues in a few spots, especially where fallen leaves have clogged storm drains. The rain should end from west to east before midnight in most of Pennsylvania and a little later farther east into New Jersey, with drying and eventually clearing working in overnight.
High pressure builds in for Wednesday and Thursday, which should help to ensure a pair of mostly sunny and seasonably mild days with highs in the mid 60s. The main difference between the two days will be the winds, with some brisk westerly breezes on Wednesday behind our departing cold front and ahead of our arriving high pressure. A lighter southwest wind prevails on Thursday as our high pressure crests overhead and slowly slides off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Even Friday should begin with some sunshine, but then clouds increase later in the day as a weak disturbance in the Great Lakes slides in our direction. This could bring a few light rain showers late Friday into Friday night, mostly points north towards the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Be sure to factor the chance for these in for those Friday night high school football games or for those towns that trick-or-treat for Halloween that night, but any rain at this point looks light, scattered, and limited in coverage.
So will the weekend before Halloween be a trick or a treat weather-wise? Well, there’s still some uncertainty with respect to the forecast. But at least for now, Saturday looks to be the better weekend day, like last weekend, and Sunday the wetter one. The weekend should feature cooler temperatures with highs only in the upper 50s, with at least some sunshine on Saturday and some rain on Sunday, but the specifics of the weekend forecast depend on the evolution and track of a developing low pressure. Drier and brighter weather should return early next week.
