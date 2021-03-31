We’re wrapping up the month of March with some mild but wet weather on our Wednesday. And while rain is not ideal for most of us, it’s probably more preferable to how we’ll start April over the next few days. Yes, Thursday is April Fool’s Day, but Mother Nature won’t be fooling around as she ushers in some cold and blustery weather to start the new month. And while some occasional rain and drizzle will continue through the overnight hours tonight, that rain may mix with or change to wet snow before ending Thursday morning as some colder air races in. It dries out nicely later Thursday and Friday, but it’s unseasonably chilly and quite brisk, necessitating the use of the phrase wind chill, which few want to hear any time of the year, especially come April. But as it is April, any shot of cold air is usually fleeting, and sure enough, a warm up arrives just in time for Easter weekend, with 50s on Saturday and 60s on Easter Sunday making for a more pleasant and also mostly dry holiday weekend.
TONIGHT
Expect a mainly cloudy Wednesday night with some occasional rain and drizzle continuing. And while we’ll start the evening with temperatures close to 60 degrees, colder air will work in, especially after midnight. That may allow the rain to mix with or change to wet snow as it is wrapping up late tonight or early Thursday, but little to no accumulation is expected for most. The best chance for some wet snow, and perhaps a small slushy accumulation, is north and west of the Lehigh Valley, particularly the higher elevations of the Poconos. Temperatures will be closer to 40 degrees by morning, as winds become northwest and ramp up, helping to deliver the colder air.
THURSDAY
No fooling! It will be a chilly and blustery first day of April, but we will see drier and brighter trends develop during the day as our storm departs. You’ll wake up to clouds and some lingering rain or snow showers, then some clearing arrives by afternoon. Any sunshine won’t help temperatures much though, as highs only reach the mid 40s. Factor in that biting northwest breeze that may gust as high as 35 miles-per-hour, and it will feel closer to freezing much of the day. Lows Thursday night will drop down into the mid 20s.
FRIDAY
Good Friday will look pretty good weather-wise, but it still won’t feel too good or like early April should. Highs will only be in the low 40s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average, despite partly sunny skies. And while it won’t be as windy as Thursday, expect a still brisk northwest breeze to keep wind chills near or below freezing a good chunk of the day.
SATURDAY
The weekend should begin with mostly sunny skies, diminishing winds, and more seasonable temperatures. After a cold start with morning temps again in the mid 20s, we’ll bounce back into the low 50s by afternoon. There may be a weak disturbance passing by Saturday night, and a spotty shower can’t entirely be ruled out.
EASTER SUNDAY
Pending the passage of that weak disturbance, some early morning clouds on Easter Sunday should give way to sunshine as the day progresses, and warmer temperatures will likely result. Expect highs back into the low 60s, making for a nice holiday overall!
