Our 12-day stretch of dry weather wrapped up on Friday, as we snuck in one final mild and dry day before the first rain since the first Sunday of January arrives this evening and continues overnight. Given the lack of cold air, it’s mainly rain and it’s mainly confined to the nighttime hours, although the rain may end as a brief period of snow in the Poconos around or before sunrise Saturday. The weekend should dry out nicely, but for the first time in a while, the winds will kick up and a brisk breeze will be noticeable both Saturday and Sunday. Those breezes will gradually usher in some cooler air this weekend with highs in the low 40s both days, with seasonably cold highs in the 30s holding off their return until next week. While the start of the week could offer up a few passing snow showers and flurries as the colder air becomes established, we’ll watch next Thursday for the possibility of a period of steadier snow and/or rain, depending on the track and strength of a nearby storm.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Cloudy skies are expected overnight with rain developing this evening and periodic rain continuing throughout the night. While it’s wet and not white for most of us, there is the chance for perhaps a little wet snow mixing in well after midnight across the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. A decent soaking is expected with rainfall totals around 0.50” for most of us, with some locally higher amounts most likely occurring across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey. Despite some steadier rain, no flooding is expected however given the dry weather over the past week-and-a-half.
SATURDAY
Behind our front on Saturday, it's a brisk and cooler day with highs back in the low 40s. While that is actually not much different from Friday’s highs, a stiff breeze will be picking up in the wake of our departing storm, making it feel more like it’s in the 30s for most of the day. Expect a mostly dry day with plenty of clouds, some occasional sunshine, and maybe one or two lingering rain or snow showers, mostly early in the day. A westerly breeze around 10 to 15 miles-per-hour will be responsible for the additional chill.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend, while still rather windy, will also be the brighter half, with partly sunny skies expected on Sunday. Highs will again be in the low 40s, a touch above average for mid-January. But westerly breezes will persist around 15 to 25 miles-per-hour, and will again keep the feels like temperature down in the 30s for most of the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Gradually colder air will continue to settle in for Monday and Tuesday, with seasonably chilly highs in the mid to upper 30s. Breezes will continue to make it feel a bit colder than reality, although the winds won’t be as brisk as they were over the weekend. Expect clouds, some sunshine, and perhaps some passing flurries or a snow shower, but nothing more than those conversational snowflakes.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Temperatures remain in the 30s by day, 20s at night, seasonable on both counts for this time of year. There are still no major storms in sight, although a stronger clipper system Thursday has the chance for a period of steadier snow (or rain), especially if it can travel far enough south and redevelop a bit along the coast before it departs. Right now though, that’s far from a guarantee. If that doesn’t happen, it’s likely just some snow showers or flurries on Thursday and nothing that impactful.
