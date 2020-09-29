A slow-moving cold front will inch eastward across Pennsylvania today. As it nears the coast, a wave of low pressure will ride northward along the front, causing an enhanced period of rain later tonight through the early morning hours on Wednesday. Prior to that steadier rain later tonight, there will be a gradually ramping up of the activity with isolated showers on Tuesday becoming more numerous late in the day and in the evening. The cold front will swing through by Wednesday morning, marking an end to the rain, but not before around 0.50" to 1" of rain will fall for most locations, with locally higher amounts possible,. Up until the frontal passage, look for humidity levels to remain high, but once the front clears the coast, breezy conditions out of the west will funnel in a slightly cooler but more seasonable and comfortable air mass for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday. This change in air mass will be accompanied by clearing skies with more sunshine developing Wednesday afternoon, which will then stick around for Thursday. Thursday night into Friday skies will then cloud up again as a wave of low pressure travels northeast from the Tennessee Valley then into and through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While this will present the opportunity for some showers early on Friday, drier air is expected to move in later in the day as high pressure builds in for a cool but dry first weekend of October.
TONIGHT
The overnight hours tonight will be our best opportunity for a few periods of steady and widespread soaking rain that we've seen since the beginning of September, as our cold front slinks its way through the area tonight and off the coast towards morning. Expect a mild and muggy night with some occasional rain developing, which can be heavy at times in spots. The heaviest rain likely falls between midnight and sunrise, and is likely heaviest closer to the coast, where some 2" amounts are possible. For most of us, it's a widespread 0.50" to 1" of rain with locally higher amounts, a welcome and in most cases needed soaking but not enough rain to cause widespread flooding concerns, especially given the recent dry stretch. Overnight lows will be around 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday has been steadily trending drier as it gets closer, and that trend continues with the latest forecast as well. While there could be a lingering shower early in the morning, mainly closer to the coast, and certainly some leftover morning cloudiness, expect increasing sunshine as the day progresses with clearing taking place from west to east throughout the day. A brisk westerly breeze will usher in somewhat cooler and less humid air, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with increasing comfort throughout the day.
THURSDAY
A break in between cold fronts should provide a partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably mild first day of October, with highs around 70 degrees and a brisk west wind. In the bigger picture, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will continue to carve itself out over the Great Lakes and Northeast, allowing for increasingly cooler air by the weekend.
FRIDAY
As our next disturbance moves through, expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a little light rain possible, especially in the morning with rain tapering by or during the afternoon. As a result of the clouds, it's a cooler end of the week with highs back in the mid 60s. Unlike the soaking earlier in the week, any rain on Friday should be light and scattered, and there could even be some sunshine returning later in the day.
THIS WEEKEND
Right now, the weekend looks nice albeit a bit cool for early October with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with high pressure finally back in control. Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s, with overnight lows close to 40 degrees. Our next chance of rain holds off until later Sunday night into Monday.