The seasonably mild late April temperatures will continue this weekend into early next week, before a major league surge of warmth sends highs soaring through the 70s and even past 80 degrees by the middle of next week. There’s just one opportunity for some unsettled weather, with a round of steadier rain smack dab in the middle of the weekend, centered on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That means the weekend will begin dry on Saturday, rainy Saturday night into Sunday morning and end dry later Sunday.
SATURDAY
The weekend may begin and end dry, but there will be a decent shot of some steadier rain in the middle. Expect some sunshine to start Saturday, but clouds will increase as the day progresses. The daylight hours will remain dry despite the thickening clouds, with seasonably mild highs in the mid 60s. Some steadier rain will develop Saturday evening, likely after sunset, and continue through the overnight hours. The rain will be the heaviest between midnight and sunrise Sunday morning. Higher rain amounts will be found south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially closer to the coast.
SUNDAY
Expect clouds and lingering showers early Sunday morning that should end from southwest to northeast, with some drying and even a little bit of sunshine expected later in the day. It will be a bit breezy as our storm departs, with highs a few degrees cooler in the low to mid 60s thanks to the wet start and limited sunshine. The rain should knock pollen levels down a bit after riding high for an extended period of time, with a half inch to an inch south and east of the Lehigh Valley, closer to the coast. Less than a half inch is expected farther north and west from the Lehigh Valley where rainfall intensity will be lighter.
MONDAY
A bit of a breeze will linger behind our storm, but abundant sunshine should return to start the work and school week. Expect afternoon highs mainly in the lower, possibly middle 60s amid cool northwest breezes.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We’ll keep the sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday, but really see temperatures take off thanks to a warm southwesterly breeze. Highs will surge into the mid 70s on Tuesday, and we may be spoiled with back-to-back 80-degree days on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of rain holds off until late in the week with a few showers or thunderstorms Thursday night or Friday with our next cold front.
