Wet weather is finally back - at least for today! Much needed showers and storms will continue throughout the day Monday bringing our best chance for rainfall over the next week. A couple showers or a t-storm will remain possible for Tuesday, then much of the rest of the week should be mainly dry.
Hopefully the rainfall we see over the next 24 to 48 hours will be widespread and heavy enough to put a dent in our ever-growing rainfall deficits.
With the rather cloudy and unsettled start to the week, while it will be humid, high temperatures will be cooler closer to 80 degrees.
By mid to late week however, thanks to drier and sunnier times, expect high temperatures to rebound well into the 80s. Fortunately, humidity doesn’t look to be too bad.
MONDAY
An area of low pressure from the Midwest will continue pushing eastward on Monday bringing with it a trailing cold front. These features will combine with an upper level trough which will all pivot across the region throughout the day Monday.
We can expect a rather cloudy day Monday with a good chance for widely scattered showers and t-storms.
We will probably see a pretty good round of showers and storms first thing in the morning, and we’ll need to be on the lookout for heavy downpours leading to ponding on roadways for the morning rush.
Then, later Monday morning through early afternoon, there will probably be a bit of a lull in the showers and storms, before the coverage starts to increase again later in the afternoon into the evening.
Once more, severe concerns are very much at a minimum, but drenching downpours are certainly possible given higher humidity that is expected Monday. We'll take any rain we can get, but most of us need an all-day soaking, and that type of rain is just not in the cards right now.
Thanks to the unsettled and rather cloudy Monday, while there will be a sticky feel to the air, high temperatures will be much cooler compared to recent days only around 80 degrees.
TUESDAY THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK
A bit more sunshine should return for Tuesday through the remainder of the week allowing high temperatures to rebound to the mid and upper 80s. Our aforementioned upper level trough and low pressure and its trailing cold front will linger across the region for Tuesday keeping our humidity up with a chance for a spotty shower or t-storm, but certainly not as much activity compared to Monday.
Wednesday looks largely dry and a bit less humid thanks to high pressure returning.
Thursday and Friday also look mainly dry with just a very low chance for an isolated afternoon/evening shower or t-storm.
Humidity may climb a bit closer to sticky levels again on Friday in advance of a weak cold front dropping in from our northwest.
TRACK THE WEATHER: