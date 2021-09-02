Rainfall totals Lehigh Valley

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — The rainfall totals from the remnants of Hurricane Ida are in.

WFMZ's Dan Skeldon says four to eight inches of rain was the general rule in the region, as was widespread flooding.

Bethlehem saw 5.36 inches of rain, while Lehigh Valley International Airport recorded 4.15 inches of rain for Allentown. The storm dumped 5.77 inches in Easton.

Slatington got six inches of rain, while Center Valley saw more than seven inches of rain.

In Berks County, Earl Township saw more than seven inches of rain, while Bernville and Sinking Spring got more than six inches.

Reading got more than five inches, while the storm brought more than four inches to Boyertown.

Rainfall totals Berks
If you have video or photos you think might be newsworthy, please use the form below. Please provide as much information about the video or photo as possible, including the time, date, and town or municipality where the event took place.

Tags