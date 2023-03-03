TONIGHT: Cloudy and increasingly windy with evening rain or a wintry mix becoming a windswept, steady rain overnight. A coating possible before the changeover, 1-3" in the Poconos. Low: 35
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few lingering rain showers or Poconos snow showers early. High: 46
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds. Low: 31
While we squeezed in a little sunshine to start the day on Friday, clouds thickened on schedule ahead of our next storm, which arrived later in the day in the form of some rain or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain, especially in the higher elevations. The brunt of the storm is still expected overnight, with an evening wintry mix bringing 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet and perhaps a glaze of ice north of Blue Mountain, mostly in the Poconos, but any mix quickly changing to a a chilly, windswept rain elsewhere. It will turn windier overnight with brisk easterly wind gusting 30 to 40mph, and steady temperatures slowly rising from the 30s back into the low 40s overnight. The crux of the storm departs before sunrise Saturday, but clouds will linger most of the day and a few scattered rain showers or Poconos snow showers are possible, mainly early in the day. The second half of the weekend is brighter and drier, with seasonably cool mid to upper 40s expected for highs both weekend days. Some milder 50s return early next week with a nice Monday and a Tuesday that likely becomes fairly nice, but a few rain or snow showers in between Monday night. It's the only chance of any precipitation next week, which otherwise trends cooler, sunnier, and breezier as the week progresses.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect any wintry mix outside of the Poconos into this evening to be short-lived and produce a coating at most, before it changes to a rain that will become heavier at times and windswept too, as easterly winds increase to 15-25mph and gust 30-40mph overnight. North of Blue Mountain, that wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain continues a while longer, with 1-3 inches of wet snow or slushy accumulation and a glaze of ice possible before things end as rain. Temperatures that were in the 40s during the day drop into the 30s for a while late today into early tonight, then likely inch back above 40° overnight. The steadier rain tapers off after midnight and is done by morning, with around an inch of rain likely leading to a good soaking and some poor drainage flooding possible.
SATURDAY
Clouds will linger much of Saturday as will some brisk breezes, and there could be a few scattered rain showers or Pocono snow showers that linger into the morning as well. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy, brisk, and seasonably cool day with highs in the mid40s. Most of the day will be dry, but we'll have to wait until Sunday for things to brighten. Winds will do a "180" from Friday night and come out of the west and remain active, still around 10-20mph with some occasional gusts to 30mph.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Skies should become partly to mostly sunny on Sunday, with lighter winds and milder highs around or just above the 50-degree mark. Our average high for early March is in the mid 40s, so we'll be a little above that to wrap up the weekend and start the new week. This is the better of the two weekend days, and paired with Monday, likely the nicest two days of the forecast through next week. Monday will start with some sunshine and end with some increasing clouds, but remain dry and even milder, with highs in the mid 50s forecast to start the new work and school week.
MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY
A weak low pressure clips southeast through the area Monday night into early Tuesday morning, bringing some clouds and a few rain showers along for the ride, with a few snow showers possible in the Poconos. Clouds lingering into Tuesday should eventually mix with some sunshine as the day unfolds, with a brisk breeze picking up and shaving a few degrees off of Monday's highs. Tuesday should top out around 50 degrees, before cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The trend for the second half of next week is for progressively cooler and breezy weather to take hold, but keep things mainly dry for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect partly sunny skies, brisk breezes, and cooler highs settling back into the low to mid 40s for the rest of the week. We'll watch next weekend for our next possible storm, but track and strength remain very uncertain. What is certain is that we "spring ahead" next Saturday night, so later sunsets await us in nine days, regardless of the weather.
