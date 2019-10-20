TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with a little rain from Tropical Rainstorm Nestor, steadiest south and east. High: 54
TONIGHT: Rain early, then clearing with patchy fog forming late. Low: 45
MONDAY: Patchy morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny. High: 68 Low: 52
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Mother Nature treated the northern mid-Atlantic to plenty of sunshine Saturday, hopefully offsetting the not so sweet end to the weekend ahead.
What was once, and very briefly, Tropical Storm Nestor plays the part of "villain" in our weather comic strip Sunday before an incoming area of high pressure comes to the rescue Monday with the return of sunshine. In other words, the weather drama won't last long, but it will spoil some outdoor plans on a weekend day, especially during the afternoon.
Skies will spend most of Sunday morning turning cloudy with rain overspreading the area. The rainfall forecast will not necessarily be "one size fits all." Rain should be steadiest the farther south and east you go, closer to I-95, where gauges may collect 0.50-1.00" through Sunday night. Those rainfall totals drop off the farther north and west you go, on the edge of that rain-shield. Highs will have a tough time climbing as soon as rain starts, and may be stuck in the middle 50s everywhere with even a bit of wind at the beaches.
As the storm drifts out to sea Sunday night, rain will diminish, allowing skies to clear up overnight. Calm winds, clear skies, and recent rainfall spell fog...likely something that will greet drivers on the roads Monday morning. The rest of Monday will be bright and beautiful, getting the nod as the “pick day” of the forecast with highs climbing through the upper 60s.
Our next cold front will arrive from the west Tuesday bringing our next chance of rain and a few October rumbles. Weather will much smoother mid to late week as high pressure builds in with blue skies.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your Sunday!