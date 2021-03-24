After a nice stretch of sunshine and mild temperatures, a change in the pattern comes today. Wednesday will be a cloudier, cooler, and wetter day with occasional rain and drizzle expected through much of the day. The news isn’t all bad for warm and sunny weather lovers however, as even warmer temperatures are poised to arrive later this week. Highs around or above 70 degrees are expected Thursday and Friday, and while it won’t be as sunny as we’ve been of late, we’ll still sneak in some sun each day, especially each afternoon. A cold front will pass through on Friday with at least a little rain out ahead of it later Thursday night into Friday morning, but the steadier rain looks to stay off well to our north and west this time. That front will sweep the 70s out to sea before the weekend arrives, but fairly mild temperatures will still be the rule for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the better and brighter weekend day, with another round of some wet weather expected to arrive on Sunday.
WEDNESDAY
A small area of low pressure sliding up along the coast will spread plenty of clouds and moisture our way for Wednesday, which looks a little wetter than it first did a few days ago. Expect periods of rain and drizzle throughout the day and a pretty soggy day overall, with around a half inch of rain on average but some spots seeing as much as an inch where some moderate to heavier rain can persist. It’s a cooler day as you’d expect, with highs back in the middle and low 50s and closer to seasonable for late March.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Get ready for our next surge of warmth! Highs should top out around 70 degrees on Thursday, and Friday could be even warmer with highs into the low to mid 70s. Skies won’t be entirely sunny, as we’ll have to contend with an approaching cold front early Friday morning and a few showers or a thunderstorm around that time. Right now, it looks like the mornings both days will be cloudier with the afternoon the better chance for some sunshine. And of course, the more sun we see, the more opportunity for warmth we will have. An earlier arrival of the sunshine either or both days could allow for highs to be even warmer than expected. Increasingly brisk south to southwest winds, especially by Friday, will help deliver the warmer temperatures.
SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, it’s a mostly sunny and still breezy start to the weekend on Saturday. While cooler than the two days before it, it’s still fairly mild with highs in the low 60s to start the weekend. This will be the better and brighter of the two weekend days.
SUNDAY
Our next cold front will bring lots of clouds to wrap up the weekend and our next chance for some rain or rain showers, followed by cooler and windy weather by Sunday night and Monday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: