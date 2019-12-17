TODAY: Rain and drizzle tapering to showers in the PM; freezing rain lingers north. High: 39
TONIGHT: Becoming clear, brisk and colder with a shower early. Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Turning windy as sun gives way to clouds; a snow shower or two in the afternoon. High: 36 Low: 13
*WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES INTO TUESDAY
Winter weather comes in all forms, and this time around, it wasn't the snow that concerned us. Pockets of freezing rain had the bigger impact Monday night, and that's especially true the farther north and higher up in elevation you traveled. While treated surfaces likely remain wet, untreated ones accrued a thin coating of ice. That includes cars, trees, decks, and sidewalks, as well as any other surface whose temperature is colder than 32 degrees. Remember, it doesn't take much freezing rain to cause slick travel, and a little ice can oftentimes be more problematic than lots of snow.
Most temperatures are above freezing this morning, meaning it's just plain rain and drizzle from here on out, outside of the normally colder higher elevations from the Poconos to northwestern New Jersey where the cold air is more stubborn and tougher to dislodge. It's here that freezing rain remains a concern through midday.
After our cold rain falls through the first half of Tuesday, our forecast is a largely dry one, highlighted by a two-day shot of arctic air later this week then a nice warming trend in time for the holidays next week.
While ice was always the bigger concern with this system over snow, the snow turned out to be even less of a concern than thought. Most of us skipped over the snow Monday and went right to a mix of freezing rain and rain Monday evening, with a little sleet thrown in there for good measure as well. Temperatures hovered between 30 and 34 degrees through much of the area. Local airports reported between 0.10" in Sussex to as much as 0.25" in the Lehigh Valley. So watch your step and drive with caution early Tuesday!
While some areas of freezing rain continue from the Poconos into northwestern New Jersey into early Tuesday, the rest of us deal with some damp and dreary weather complete with occasional rain and drizzle, with high temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees. The rain will taper off in the afternoon from west to east with some clearing working its way in our direction towards evening. Slick travel for the morning commute is most likely to occur in the higher elevations up along the Interstate 80 corridor, with mostly wet roads across most of the rest of the area.
The rest of the forecast is mostly quiet, with an impressive cold shot later Wednesday into Thursday then an early Christmas gift of a warming trend for early next week. The cold air arrives on Wednesday, with some blustery winds that will usher in some arctic air, along with a few snow showers and flurries. Expect some sunshine to return, but it will still be a colder day despite the increased sun with highs back in the mid 30s. Factor in winds that may gust into the mid 30s and needless to say, wind chills likely remain well below freezing throughout the day.
Wednesday and Thursday nights will be bitterly cold, with lows dropping into the mid-teens, and an unseasonably cold but sunny Thursday will be tucked in between with highs only in the mid 20s. The cold begins to ease on Friday and Saturday as we keep the sunshine and inch temperatures back up into the mid then upper 30s.
The partly sunny, dry, and pleasant weather continues through the second half of the weekend into early next week, as highs climb even higher into the 40s Sunday through Tuesday. This year for most of us, Christmas looks to be green and bright, not cold or white, at least as of right now.
Wishes for a safe commute to work and school!