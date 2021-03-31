WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or drizzle in the morning, then steadier rain in the afternoon. High: 64
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Occasional rain, mixing with or changing to wet snow late, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Low: 38
THURSDAY: A bit of rain/wet snow in the morning then clouds break for sunshine. High: 45
Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy some outside time on the warm and sunny day as we're in for seasonal toss up closing the week. Although spring is officially here, winter will be making a return, at least briefly Thursday and Friday. A cold front will be diving into the area and with it will bring some big changes. Stay alert for some Wednesday rain that continues into Wednesday night and that may end as wet snow early Thursday.
Temperatures will turn drastically colder for the latter half of the week and the gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air. There is some warmth, sunshine and drier conditions back in the forecast as we head into Easter weekend!
WEDNESDAY
Out ahead of a cold front, a southwesterly wind will help keep highs in the low to mid 60s, although clouds will be the rule over sunshine.
After some spotty drizzle or a shower early in the morning, some rain is also likely, especially later in the afternoon through the evening hours.
As colder air tries to catch up with the moisture, we could see rain changeover to wet snowflakes heading into Thursday morning. That’s especially true for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
THURSDAY
Our cold front should be moving off to our east, and once again some blustery and colder conditions will be settling back into the region. Temperatures will only reach the middle and lower 40s in the afternoon and with the winds factored in, it will feel more like it’s wintertime in the 30s.
Also, chilly northwest winds will operate around 15-25 miles-per-hour, gusting up to 35 miles-per-hour. We’ll return to dry weather by the afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine after any lingering mix of rain and wet snow ends in the morning.
FRIDAY
Broad high pressure from our west will influence the region Friday, leading to no precipitation and a mix of sun and clouds. While it should be sunny day, don’t let that fool you as it will feel more like winter yet again. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 40s, and winds will remain gusty, leading to wind chills well down into the 30s.
It will get colder Friday night with lows dropping into the 20s, possibly feeling like the teens at times.
SATURDAY
High pressure will return by the weekend, bringing mostly sunny to at times partly sunny skies and plenty of dry time. Temperatures will start to rebound back into the 50s for afternoon highs and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Winds will shift becoming westerly and will also settle a touch. A weak disturbance may touch off a passing shower Saturday night, especially points north.
EASTER SUNDAY
After the rainy and chilly days previously, we will be treated to wonderful weather just in time for Easter! The forecast will work in your favor for church services or outdoor plans you may have been hoping would play out.
Expect mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures with highs growing into the 60s amid warmer southwest breezes. Enjoy!
