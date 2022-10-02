Sunday was another brisk, raw, and unseasonably cool day across the region as Ian’s remnants continued to lead to plenty of clouds along with some additional rain and high temperatures stuck in the 50s for most. While much of the Lehigh Valley, Berks, west-central New Jersey, and points north just saw a few showers or were dry for a while, central Bucks and Montgomery Counties down through much of the Delaware Valley into southwestern New Jersey saw a much more prolonged period of steadier and heavier rain. In fact, doppler radar estimated rainfall totals in these areas for the day suggests amounts of 1 to 2 inches were measured. This may have even resulted in some urban and poor drainage flooding across these southern locations. As we kick of the new week, we’ll track a battle between cool and dry high pressure to our north and Ian's leftover low pressure and its rain to our south and east. Expect plenty of clouds and below normal temperatures to remain into the start of the new week, with a brisk onshore breeze (10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph for most, but windier with gusts in the 30s along the shore). As a general rule of thumb, it will be drier across the Lehigh Valley, Berks, west-central New Jersey, and places north and west, and wetter and windier the closer to the NJ and DE beaches you travel. Rainfall amounts will vary greatly then with much of the region only picking up an additional 0.10” or so of rainfall, while those near and south and east of Interstate 95 see another 0.50” to 1.00”. Drier, sunnier, and warmer weather returns mid to late week before a cold front drops temperatures back to fall-like levels just in time for next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Rain should start to push further off to the south and east tonight as an area of high pressure over eastern Canada builds a little further south and the remnant low pressure center of Ian moves a little further south and east off the Delmarva. By the time we reach the wee hours of Monday morning, many locations may very well end up dry. The exception will be those near and south and east of Interstate 95 and especially closer to the shore where steadier rain may linger right through sunrise Monday. Overnight low temperatures should dip down to cooler levels in the mid 40s as a stiff northeasterly breeze remains gusting at times a little more than 20 mph.
MONDAY
A strong area of high pressure from eastern Canada moves further south into Upstate New York for Monday while Ian’s remnant low moves a little further south as well off the lower Mid-Atlantic coast. The high pressure system looks to win the battle overall keeping much of the region dry, however mostly cloudy skies are expected to remain as well as a brisk northeasterly wind occasionally gusting a little more than 20 mph. The result will be another unseasonably cool day with high temperatures once again only topping out in the upper 50s. While many should be dry, those near and south and east of I-95 and especially closer to the shore will once again deal with some lingering steady rain or times of showers.
TUESDAY
The battle between high pressure to the north and Ian’s remnant low off the coast to the south will continue for Tuesday. Latest indications are the low moves back to the north and a little closer to the Delmarva shoreline bringing a swath of rainfall a bit further north and west again. It will be yet another mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool day Tuesday with the occasional shower not out of the question, especially during the afternoon and evening, and especially the further south and east one travels from the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures Tuesday once more are only expected to reach the upper 50s. Winds may at least be not quite as gusty as Monday and the past weekend.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Ian's remnant low should finally move far enough out to sea for Wednesday allowing our skies to clear (mostly cloudy in the morning but turning out quite sunny by the afternoon), breezes to lighten, and temperatures to warm back up. High pressure should build overhead for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a return to more sunshine with highs climbing back to comfortable levels in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Wednesday, and even warmer in the mid 70s for Thursday. The warmup looks to be short lived however as a cold front tracks through on Friday dropping high temperatures back into the upper 60s, then really dropping highs into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees over the course of the weekend with a brisk breeze. The cold frontal passage looks to be a mainly dry one with just a very low chance for a stray shower Friday.
