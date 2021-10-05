After a fairly nice weekend weather-wise, clouds thickened late Sunday and several rounds of showers and a few downpours worked through parts of the area Sunday night and Monday. It was by no means a washout on Monday to start the work and school week, and a little sun sent temperatures to around 75 to 80 degrees for many, outside of the cooler Poconos. Factor in some high humidity by early October standards, and it's a rather warm and sticky Monday.
As high pressure attempts to slowly build south from Canada this week, we'll gradually trends towards a drier, cooler, and brighter forecast as the week progresses, but it will be a slow process.
Clouds and a shower or two will linger Tuesday, then just the clouds linger Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, skies should finally trend partly sunny, before an easterly ocean breeze brings in more clouds and perhaps a few more showers to start the weekend on Saturday. Highs most of the week won't be too far from average, generally around 70 to 75 degrees from Tuesday through Columbus Day weekend.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be a day that the clouds will dominate, so mostly cloudy skies will again be the rule. Showers won't be as numerous as they were on Monday, but a spotty shower or two is still possible. That said, much of the day likely remains dry, and it will be noticeably less humid and also a bit cooler with afternoon highs in the low and middle 70s. A spotty shower or some drizzle could linger into Tuesday night as well.
WEDNESDAY
Slow improvements will become more noticeable on Wednesday, which should be an entirely dry day with some peeks of sunshine developing during the afternoon. It's still a mostly cloudy day overall, but we'll increase the sunshine a little more each day going forward the rest of the week. Highs will again be seasonable for early October and in the low 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our Canadian high pressure will finally exert enough influence to deliver a pair of partly sunny days for Thursday and Friday, with highs inching up into the mid 70s, despite a continued light easterly flow off the Atlantic ocean. We'll likely keep things dry through the end of the work week as well, with overnight lows mostly in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND
That persistent onshore wind, coupled with a developing low pressure well off the Mid-Atlantic coast, should bring some clouds back onshore by Saturday, and a few showers are possible as well. Right now, however, it looks like most of the rain associated with our ocean storm should remain closer to the coast or offshore altogether. Depending on the evolution of that storm, clouds and shower chances may or may not linger into Sunday.