Rather cool, cloudy end to the week ahead of a sunny, pleasant weekend

After a very warm and humid Wednesday, Thursday featured much cooler and less humid conditions as a Canadian air mass settled in behind a cold front that tracked through late Wednesday. High temperatures Thursday only reached the mid 70s for many, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday. To go along with that, we saw much less sunshine due to plenty of mid and high clouds streaming from south to north across the region. Those clouds were actually the outer fringes of Hurricane Dorian, now down to a category 1 hurricane spinning along the North Carolina coast as of this morning.

Plenty of mid and high clouds from the daytime Thursday stayed with us last night as Dorian continued its track northeastward along the Carolina coast. Some showers or a little bit of drizzle actually moved into far southern New Jersey, parts of Delaware, and the shore well after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Overnight low temperatures dropped to seasonably cool levels in the upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, although thinner clouds and a little more sunshine are possible the farther northwest you travel. It's also not entirely out of the question that we see a few scattered light showers due to the fringe effects of Hurricane Dorian. South and east of Interstate 95, and especially towards the barrier islands of New Jersey and the Delaware coast, it will be noticeably wetter and windier with some steadier rain along the immediate coast and winds gusting around 40 to 45 miles-per-hour at the beaches. Those along the immediate coast will also need to keep an eye out for rough surf, beach erosion, and minor tidal flooding.

Farther inland for the rest of us, the wind will hardly be notable, with gusts no more than 15 to 20 or 25 miles-per-hour during the day. With plenty of clouds and a northeast breeze, it will be a rather cool end to the week with highs only in the low 70s today. For those of you heading to high school football games this evening, you'll want to have some rain gear on hand just in case as some showers may linger into at least kickoff. Later on tonight, we can expect skies to clear as Dorian picks up speed and moves further away out to sea, setting the stage for some great weather this weekend.

With more sunshine anticipated this weekend along with a northwesterly component to our wind rather than an easterly onshore component, we can expect warmer afternoon high temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature highs in the upper 70s along with low humidity due to plenty of dry air building in on the northwesterly wind flow. A weak disturbance tracking through Upstate New York late in the day will spark a few showers well to our north, but it's possible a couple sprinkles could sneak into at least the Poconos. Outside of that very low chance for rain however, most will be dry all weekend with either mostly sunny skies, or a mix of sun and clouds.

High pressure building by to our north to start next week will keep mainly dry conditions and fair skies in place with high temperatures staying in the 70s and low humidity. By Wednesday, a warm front should push off to our north leading to a return to warmer and more humid air as high temperatures return to the low 80s. At the same time, a cold front will move in from our west bringing the chance for a shower or t-storm. This front may linger into Thursday keeping a chance for a shower or t-storm around.

Hurricane Dorian, now down to a Category 1 storm as of Friday morning, has been moving right along the North Carolina coast as of this morning, and it's the Carolina coastline that is experiencing the biggest impact from Dorian as far as the U.S. mainland is concerned, with some storm surge, flooding rains, hurricane force wind gusts, and even a few tornadoes. Dorian will move northeast of the Outer Banks later today getting caught up with the jet stream and heading out across the Atlantic Ocean, brushing Cape Cod and making a direct hit on the Canadian Maritimes as a strong post tropical storm along the way. The tropical Atlantic remains rather active elsewhere with plenty of potential for development, but there are no imminent threats to the United States outside of Dorian.

Have a great and safe Friday and upcoming weekend!