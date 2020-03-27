The theme of our weather this week has been alternating cool and damp days with mild and sunny ones. Monday and Wednesday qualified as the dreary days, while Tuesday and Thursday were the nicer ones. While many of us would love to be able to string two or more nice days in a row together, especially as the weekend approaches, Mother Nature has other ideas. While we will be able to salvage a pretty nice Friday after some early morning clouds and a shower, the weekend is more problematic for those hoping for nice weather. This will especially be the case on Saturday, which is another one of those cool and wet days, which will also be our third this week in case you're keeping count. A soaking rain will develop late in the morning Saturday and take us through the remainder of the day. Sunday will likely start out damp and gray as well, but there's some hope to salvage a somewhat milder and less wet Sunday afternoon. Much drier times along with a return to more sunshine should follow to start next week.
TODAY
Thanks to a cold front dropping into the region last night along with a wave of low pressure riding along the boundary, the region saw a return to plenty of clouds along with a bit of light rain. That rainfall quickly exited the region this morning as many only saw totals of a trace or a couple hundredths of an inch. Many will likely be satisfied with the rest of today as the front that brought the rain last night pushes far enough to our south, and high pressure noses in from the north. Many will see mostly sunny skies while some areas to the south will see just a little more cloud cover mixed in with the sunshine. Bottom line is, a dry, pleasant, and relatively warm afternoon will result as highs climb into the low and mid 60s, and the aforementioned cold front stalls to our south over the Virginias. Unfortunately, that front will be heard from again, and will be a big culprit for our not-so-nice weekend.
TONIGHT
High pressure centered across Upstate New York and New England will briefly maintain its control of our weather tonight keeping the large majority of the area dry. Thanks to that stalled front to our south slowly beginning its journey back to the north towards the region, we can expect clear skies initially tonight to give way to increasing clouds. Having said that, any real rain should hold off until after sunrise Saturday with just a couple showers possible before then for areas well south and west of the Lehigh Valley. Overnight lows should be rather mild only dropping into the low 40s.
SATURDAY
The stalled front to our south will continue lifting northward Saturday as a warm front as an expanding area of rain also lifts north with it. We can expect some steadier rain to overspread the area from southwest to northeast from late Saturday morning onward, and Saturday will likely be the cooler and wetter of the two weekend days as a result. Thanks to abundant clouds, increasing rain, and an easterly onshore wind flow on the cooler side of the aforementioned warm front, Saturday is another cool day with highs only around 50 degrees. A period of steady rain followed by scattered showers will continue into Saturday night. By the time we reach the early morning hours of Sunday, a pretty good soaking will likely have been realized for much of the region with 0.50" to 1.00" of total rainfall expected for most.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will still be unsettled, but won't be as wet as Saturday and should end up warmer. How much warmer is still uncertain, as a warm front lifts north during the morning and a cold front approaches from the west later in the day. In between those two fronts is the warm sector, and this will try to lift north as the day progresses but will only get so far north. This will likely lead to a sharp temperature gradient across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Sunday, with 50s north, 60s central, and 70s south. Just how sharp and where precisely that gradient sets up however is still not quite clear. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some morning rain tapering to just the occasional shower, and perhaps a somewhat drier (or at least less wet) finish to the day.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Monday has a good chance of being an entirely dry day, with just the slight chance of a brief shower over the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. Expect clouds mixing with some sunshine, a brisk west to northwest breeze behind our departing storm system, and seasonably mild highs around 60 degrees. High pressure is expected to be in control for Tuesday leading to yet another mainly dry day. The exception would be areas to the south and west of the Lehigh Valley possibly seeing a late-day shower as another low pressure system starts to work closer to the region. This system will have a greater impact on the region by the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday cool a little bit closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s.