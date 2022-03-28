MONDAY: Brisk and very cold despite some sunshine; a stray flurry or snow shower possible, mainly in the afternoon. High: 32
MONDAY NIGHT: A stray flurry or snow shower possible early in the evening; otherwise, partly cloudy, brisk, and very cold. Low: 19
TUESDAY: Brisk and cold, not as harsh. Breezy at times. High: 43, Low: 24
High temperatures Monday will challenge record cold levels struggling to even get above freezing. Some may even be stuck in the 20s for highs! And once more, a few flurries or a snow shower may be seen, primarily in the afternoon. Tuesday should feature a return to more sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon, although it will still be chilly for this time of the year with highs only in the 40s. A warm front approaching Wednesday may actually bring a little light wintry mix in the morning followed by some showers which will once again keep things feeling chilly. Finally on Thursday, a strong surge of warm air from the south will send our temperatures skyrocketing, perhaps getting all the way back to around 70 degrees. That warm-up will come with a price however as a storm system coming in from our west looks to bring showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop back closer to seasonable levels behind our storm system just in time for next weekend.
MONDAY
This will be the coldest day of the forecast, with record challenging cold high temperatures. Highs are only expected to climb to around or just above freezing and the record coldest high temperature for Allentown for the day is 37 degrees set back in 1996. Winds will still be brisk and blustery, keeping wind chills in the single digits in the morning and only around 20 degrees by the afternoon. Yet another piece of upper level energy swinging through combined with a surface front may touch off a stray flurry or snow shower, mainly during the afternoon Monday, but the large majority of the area looks to remain dry with clouds dominating over sunshine. For our Monday night, lows look to drop into the upper teens as skies turn out mainly clear. Winds should settle a bit but wind chills will likely fall close to the single digits yet again…brrr!
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday still looks rather chilly, but it will be an improvement from Monday. Thanks to high pressure building in from the west, we should see a return to a fair amount of sunshine along with not as much of a biting breeze. Afternoon high temperatures will still be below normal only reaching the low to mid 40s, but it at least won’t feel as harsh to be out and about compared to Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of a warm front. Depending on the timing of the moisture arriving, there could be a light wintry mix of some snow and ice approaching western areas late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning moving across the rest of the region as Wednesday morning progresses. By Wednesday afternoon, just plain rain showers will be possible with temperatures rising back to the lower 40s. No significant accumulations of snow and ice are expected Wednesday, but we will have to watch for the possibility of at least a minor coating of snow and ice.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
With the aforementioned warm front eventually lifting to our north late Wednesday, that will bring a brief return to much warmer temperatures Thursday. A southerly wind flow up the Eastern Seaboard out ahead of a cold front moving in from our west will send Thursday’s highs soaring all the way into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The warmth will come with a price however as that aforementioned cold front will lead to mostly cloudy skies and a good bet for some rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening. In fact, a few thunderstorms can also not entirely be ruled out as the much warmer air will contribute to a somewhat unstable atmosphere. We’ll get behind the aforementioned cold front for Friday as cooler air builds back in from the north and west dropping our high temperatures back into the upper 50s. A few showers will remain possible but it should be a much drier day compared to Thursday. High temperatures look to continue to cool closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s for the weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: