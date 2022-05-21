SATURDAY: Dense fog early this morning, then partly to mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Record highs likely. High: 93
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy with areas of fog redeveloping. Low: 68
SUNDAY: Hot and humid with sunshine then afternoon clouds and a late day shower or thunderstorm. High: 91 Low: 56
Ready or not, here in comes! Get ready for a summer preview this weekend, with a pair of 90-something-degree days Saturday and Sunday. It will feel more like mid-July rather than mid-May, with plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity. Record highs may fall on Saturday as highs reach the low to mid 90s, and the heat index inches into the upper 90s for some. Sunday will be almost as hot, with low 90s the rule as some afternoon cumulus clouds billow up and may produce a late day shower or thunderstorm. A cold front will sweep through the area by Sunday night, sweeping away any storms, along with this early taste of summer. So it's back to spring-like weather for most of next week with widespread 70s throughout the week. Monday and Tuesday are cool, comfy, brisk, and dry, with rain chances increasing the second half of the week.
SATURDAY
After some locally dense early morning fog burns off, get ready for a weekend-long summer preview, with hazy, hot, and humid weather on Saturday, the hotter and drier weekend day with highs into the low to mid 90s for most of us and record highs likely challenged. The record in Allentown is 92° (set in 1934) and in Reading it is 96° (set in 1996). Both have the potential to be broken, especially Allentown. Higher humidity will tack on a few more degrees as to how hot it will actually feel, with the heat index into the mid and upper 90s for most and around 100 degrees for some. Those triple digit heat indicies are most likely to occur either side of the Interstate 95 corridor, where heat advisories are in place. Saturday will be the first 90-degree day of the year, and the first one we've seen since late last August.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Expect a mostly clear, warm, and muggy night with lows only in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog will redevelop, likely not as widespread or dense as the previous night. Some debris clouds from some daytime thunderstorms out to our west may skirt across skies along the Interstate 81 corridor, but we'll have no relief from any thunderstorms of our own until later Sunday.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks just about as hot and humid as Saturday with highs in the low 90s, but more cumulus cloud development and a few late day or evening thunderstorms will likely trim a few degrees off Saturday's highs. Still, another unseasonably hot and sticky day by May standards is ours to sweat to before relief finally arrives behind our slow cold frontal passage Sunday night. Not everyone will see a thunderstorm as they will be scattered, but a strong to severe storm is possible for some and there's a marginal risk of a gustier storm late Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Spring returns early next week with refreshingly lower humidity and cooler highs back in the low 70s. It will be a little breezy at times Monday and Tuesday but it should be dry, with clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine on Monday (although it may take a while), and partly sunny skies from start to finish Tuesday. The nights are comfier as well, with lows closer to 50 degrees and much better sleeping weather.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Clouds and rain chances increase later in the week, with the clouds coming in first on Wednesday, and the chance for a few showers increasing Wednesday night into Thursday. Our best chance for rain comes Friday in the form of some showers and thunderstorms, but as long as the cold front responsible for that Friday rain keeps moving, the Memorial Day holiday weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable 70s instead of 90s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: