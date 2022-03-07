March can be a fickle month weather-wise, and we'll see several examples of that as we move through this week. Spring has been in the air the past few days with record highs being challenged or broken, but a strong cold front will drive some gusty downpours through the area this evening, followed by some notably colder temperatures through the middle of the week with even colder and windier weather waiting in the wings for this weekend. And what's cold without a little snow, and there's the chance for some rain and wet snow on Wednesday and then some rain changing to wet snow again on Saturday. Some light accumulations are possible in both instances, but whether it sticks or not, just having snow in the air after 70-75 degree warmth is depressing enough for many of us. While there's no bitter cold air on the way and no major winter storms, winter will prove it has a little life left in it several times through next weekend. Otherwise, temperatures will come down from their high horse the last few days and fall closer to seasonable levels for the first half of March, with just enough cold air for those snow chances. Enjoy the March madness…meteorologically speaking!
TONIGHT
A strong cold front will slice through the area this evening, preceded by some warm temps, gusty winds, and gustier downpours. Some "thunder-less" thunderstorms are possible for some, meaning some locally heavy rain in brief, gusty downpours with strong winds, but with little to no thunder and lightning. Behind our front, winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest, and the colder air will ride those gusty winds back into the area. Wind gusts to 40-50 mph are possible in any heavier downpours ahead of the front, and still blustery but not as strong gusts continue overnight once the front passes.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will deliver a "reality check" weather-wise, as temperatures return to where they should be for early March. It will be a fairly nice looking day, and sunnier than the last two days. But ironically, it won't be nearly as warm. Highs will sink back into the mid to upper 40s, with a still brisk northwest breeze making it feel a bit colder still. Compared to the last few days then, Tuesday will feel 30 to 40 degrees colder, even if it's just a seasonable late winter day. Clouds increase again Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
A fast moving low pressure will slip by to our south on Wednesday, but come close enough to provide a rude, wintry reminder. The air will be just cold enough for some wet snow on Wednesday for many of us, with a mix of rain and wet snow towards the Interstate 95 corridor and plain rain closer to the shore. Given the warm ground and marginal temperatures, don't expect anything significant in terms of accumulation. However, at least a few inches of wet snow may accumulate, especially on unpaved surfaces, with less on the roads given the recent warmth. Most of the wet snow (and rain) will fall during the day, with drying towards the evening and overnight hours. Daytime temperatures will only be in the 30s, a far cry from our recent 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
It will be a quiet, less windy, and less wintry end to the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday, and temperatures close to average. Highs will be around or just shy of 50° on Thursday, and inch up a few degrees into the low 50s on Friday. Another round of windy and changeable weather awaits for Saturday.
SATURDAY
Another potent cold front will slide through on Saturday, with a low pressure likely developing along it as well. With mild air out in front, a round of rain is expected, which may change to snow before ending depending on how quick the cold air moves in. Some light accumulation is possible if the cold air is quick enough, and some gusty winds are likely as much colder air will follow the front. Winds may gust over 40mph Saturday into Sunday, with Sunday's highs likely only in the 30s as we'll spring ahead our clocks this weekend, but fall back to winter weather.
