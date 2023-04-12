We've gone from cool 50-something-degree sunshine over the weekend to milder 60-something-degree sunshine earlier this week to 70-something and now 80-degree sunshine for many on our Wednesday. And the warm up isn't done yet. Highs are expected to surge into the mid and even upper 80s over the next few days, bringing a surge of summer-like warmth, minus the sticky summery humidity, and record highs may be challenged in spots as well. Of course, it's still April, and we have to come back down to reality eventually. We'll start that process over the weekend, which still looks warm, but not as warm, with weekend highs expected to be in the mid 70s with more clouds, some sun, and the chance for some needed rain. It will be just a few spotty showers on Saturday, then a better chance for a few showers and t-storms come Sunday evening, although a good chunk of the day should remain dry. We get a bigger temperature reality check next week, with cooler and more seasonable highs closer to 60 degrees through at least the first half of next week, with a spotty shower or two possible too.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clear skies are expected to continue overnight, and it will be another mild night with a light west to southwest breeze around 10mph helping to keep temperatures up in the 50s overnight. Expect lows only in the mid 50s, which will lead to a mild start to Thursday, which will end up an even warmer day than today.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Ready or not, here it comes! You'll get a chance to soak up a summer preview to wrap up the work week, with mostly sunny skies both Thursday and Friday and unseasonably warm highs in the mid and even upper 80s. While warm, it will not be humid as it is only April and the summer muggies aren't accompanying this surge of warm air. Of course, when it gets this warm in the summer, it's almost always sticky, so enjoy the comfortably warm temperatures. Be aware that fire danger remains high given the dry conditions, occasionally brisk breezes, and low relative humidity levels. The records to beat for Thursday in Allentown and Reading respectively are 88° (set in 1941) and 89°(set in 1977). We'll likely be a few degrees shy, but not that far off. Come Friday, records for Allentown and Reading, respectively, are 87° (set in 2018) and 90° (set in 1941). There's a slightly better chance of flirting with those numbers on Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
Of course, after a picture perfect week, the weekend won't be as nice, and features our best chance for some rain. Of course, we are at the point when we really could use some rain as the spring is off to a very dry start, so we'll take what we can get. Both weekend days will feature the chance for some wet weather, but neither day should be a washout.. Expect more clouds but some sun both weekend days, with some light rain showers possible on Saturday then a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible very late Sunday, and perhaps more likely Sunday evening. The 80s will be gone, but we'll still do low to mid 70s, still a good 10 degrees above average for mid-April. Saturday has trended a little wetter over the past few days, and the weekend temperatures have trended a little cooler. Let's see if those trends continue as the weekend gets closer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Behind a Sunday night cold front, it will be sharply cooler and back to reality temperature-wise, with highs back closer to 60 degrees and probably more clouds than sun Monday and Tuesday with a few spotty showers here or there. So it's back to more typical April weather after our summer preview the previous week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: