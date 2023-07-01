SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and hazy with reduced air quality. High: 84
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low: 67
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm, possibly strong or severe. High: 80, Low: 67
THE BIG PICTURE
Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to linger across the region today, however; conditions should slowly improve though the weekend. So, those who suffer from respiratory issues should continue to spend most of their time indoors. For those that are healthy, just limiting strenuous outdoor activities is perfectly fine. The holiday weekend looks to start mainly dry, however, shower and storm chances return by Saturday night and linger through at least Monday as an unsettled, summery, and humid pattern returns. Warm and humid air will remain as we start next week and approach the 4th of July holiday. The scattered storms from the latter half of the weekend into Monday fortunately look like they’ll mostly be gone by the 4th of July, as a quieter, but still warm and humid pattern settles in for much of the rest of next week.
FORECAST DETAILS
SATURDAY
Saturday’s forecast continues to look improved compared to earlier forecasts. Not only do we expect less of the smoke and haze to be around, but we also now think much of the region remains dry throughout the daytime as a ridge of high pressure off the coast is strong enough to initially keep much of any shower and thunderstorm activity well back to our west. Maybe a stray isolated shower or storm is able to sneak into areas closer to Interstate 81 late in the afternoon, but otherwise the bulk of the region should remain dry. Sunshine is expected to mix with clouds Saturday, and dew points should slowly climb back through the 60s, so we can expect a stickier feel to the air compared to the last couple days. High temperatures should reach seasonable levels in the mid 80s. Clouds will be on the increase for Saturday night as the aforementioned ridge of high pressure starts to break down, and a trough to our west starts to move closer. This trough will lead to a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday night as overnight lows dip down to the mid 60s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The aforementioned trough that approaches Saturday night will slowly push its way across the region for Sunday and Monday leading to a more unsettled period with an uptick in scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. While neither Sunday or Monday look to be washouts, if you do have outdoor plans, you should have a backup indoor plan in place just in case. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise Sunday with high humidity remaining, but slightly cooler high temperatures due to the limited sunshine back to around 80 degrees. Monday looks like it features a return to a little more sunshine with still high humidity and daytime highs inching back up to the more seasonable mid 80s. As for chances of severe thunderstorms, that threat seems relatively low right now, although at least a couple cells with strong winds and hail can’t entirely be ruled out, especially the further south one heads from Interstate 78. No matter where you are however, any thunderstorm that pops up comes with the threat of producing heavy rain in a short amount of time.
THE 4TH OF JULY AND WEDNESDAY
Forecast model guidance continues to trend in a more favorable direction for the 4th of July’s forecast and moving into the middle of next week. The storm system that impacts the region for Sunday and Monday looks to be largely gone to our northeast by the 4th, meaning much of the region looks to be dry now. We won’t entirely discount an isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm Tuesday, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, as humidity values should remain relatively high. Having said that, at this time, it seems most if not all of our area shouldn’t have any issues for fireworks displays Tuesday evening. Tuesday’s high temperatures should remain seasonable in the mid 80s, and on Wednesday, we expect high pressure to move overhead leading to dry weather under mostly sunny skies as humidity remains high and some heat starts to build pushing high temperatures to around 90 degrees.