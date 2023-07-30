Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

Mostly clear for a while, then eventually becoming partly cloudy. There's a very low chance for a stray shower, mainly south and west of Berks County, but most areas stay dry. .

Tonight

Mostly clear for a while, then eventually becoming partly cloudy. There's a very low chance for a stray shower, mainly south and west of Berks County, but most areas stay dry.