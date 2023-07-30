After a sticky and stormy stretch to wrap up last week, the new week is kicking off on a much drier, sunnier, and comfier note. Step outside on Sunday and you'll immediately notice the refreshingly lower humidity levels, which should remain with us through the first half of the week. We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies each of the next four days, and while it will be on the cooler side compared to where we've been (near 90°) and where we should be for late July and early August (mid 80s), most of us will find the highs near 80 degrees very pleasant and comfy. A few very weak disturbances could touch off a sprinkle or shower tonight through early Tuesday, mainly points south and west, but any raindrop should be the exception to the otherwise dry and sunny rule we have in place through Wednesday. Clouds increase on Thursday, with humidity and rain chances also rising late Thursday and peaking on Friday, the only good chance of rain for the entire week. Enjoy one of the nicer, drier, and comfier stretches we've had all summer over the next four days!
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Saturday's high humidity and scattered storms will be a distant memory once you step outside on Sunday, which will feature plenty of sunshine and comfortably low humidity levels. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies, a light northwest breeze, and afternoon highs around 80 degrees. And if you like Sunday, there are three more days lined up that will be just like it through Wednesday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Skies will likely start out on the clearer side but some clouds will pass through overnight, so we'll call it partly cloudy overall. A weak disturbance could touch off a sprinkle or shower south and west of Berks County…but it's hardly worth mentioning and most places will remain dry. Also be sure to get ready for a string of comfy summer nights for sleeping, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
If you don't mind it a bit cooler than average for mid-summer, you'll love the three days to open up the new work week. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs around 80°, give or take a few degrees, each afternoon. The nights will be partly to mostly clear and comfy and mostly around 55-60 degrees, great sleeping weather for early August. Another weak disturbance may touch off a sprinkle or shower later Monday into Tuesday, mostly to our south, so a mainly or entirely dry forecast should be the rule through Wednesday.
THURSDAY
While we'll still likely have some sunshine to start on Thursday, clouds likely increase during the day, and the humidity will likely gradually increase as well. Much of the day may end up dry, but shower chances will increase later in the afternoon and overnight, although the best chances of rain will hold off until Friday. Highs will be similar to the rest of the week and around or just above 80 degrees, but Thursday night will likely be warmer and stickier with more clouds around, with mid 60s expected.
FRIDAY
Here's our best and really only good chance for wet weather over the next seven days, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely during the day. It will be humid ahead of a cold front, but mostly cloudy skies and some rain will likely keep temperatures down and generally around 80-dgrees. As long as our front continues east and slides offshore, next weekend should see a return of the dry and comfy sunshine we will see to wrap up our current weekend.
