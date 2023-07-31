After a sticky and stormy stretch to wrap up last week, the new week is kicking off on a much drier, sunnier, and comfier note. If you stepped outside on Sunday you immediately noticed the refreshingly lower humidity levels with comfortable afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees along with mostly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected through the first half of the week ahead. We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies through Wednesday, and while it will be on the cooler side compared to where we've been (near 90 degrees) and where we should be for late July and early August (mid 80s), most of us will find the highs near 80 degrees very pleasant and comfy. A few very weak disturbances could touch off a sprinkle or shower through Tuesday, but any raindrop should be the exception to the otherwise dry and sunny rule we have in place through Wednesday. Clouds increase on Thursday, with humidity and rain chances also rising late Thursday and peaking on Friday, the only good chance of rain for the entire week. Enjoy one of the nicer, drier, and comfier stretches we've had all summer over the next several days!
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
If you don't mind it a bit cooler than average for mid-summer, you'll love the three days to open up the new work week. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs around 80, give or take a few degrees, each afternoon. The nights will be partly to mostly clear and comfy and mostly around 55-60 degrees, great sleeping weather for early August. A very weak cold front dropping in from our north may touch off a sprinkle or shower later Monday across portions of the Poconos, and then perhaps in a couple other spots further south on Tuesday, however the overwhelming majority of our region should remain dry through Wednesday.
THURSDAY
While we'll still likely have some sunshine to start on Thursday, clouds likely increase during the day, and the humidity will likely gradually increase as well. Much of the day may end up dry, but shower chances will increase later in the afternoon and overnight, although the best chances of rain will hold off until Friday. Highs will be similar to the rest of the week and around 80 degrees, but Thursday night will likely be warmer and stickier with more clouds around, with mid 60s expected for lows.
FRIDAY
Here's our best and really only good chance for wet weather over the next seven days, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely during the day. It will be humid ahead of a cold front, but mostly cloudy skies and some rain will likely keep temperatures down in the upper 70s. As long as our front continues east and slides offshore, next weekend should see a return of the dry and comfy sunshine we will see to wrap up our current weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: