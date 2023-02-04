Brrr!!! After we just went through in some cases the warmest January on record, the region got quite a shock as an arctic blast Friday into the start of our weekend brought the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in six weeks. Lows last night dipped into the single digits to lower teens with numbers around or just below zero across the Poconos. And of course with the wind factored in, many of us had wind chills below zero last night into first thing Saturday morning. While Saturday was a bright day with much less wind, afternoon high temperatures were still quite cold only topping out in the middle 20s. But as has been the case really all winter so far, any strong shots of cold air don’t stick around too long, and we’re once again tracking a big warmup that is going to last for some time. Highs will climb back well into the 40s Sunday afternoon and remain there into the start of the week ahead before things get even warmer for the middle of the week with 50s not out of the question. And it seems pretty likely there will be no big storms, no additional arctic outbreaks, and no snow in the forecast through next Friday. The best chance of rain likely arrives later Thursday, but with highs expected to be in the low to mid 50s, it will be all rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our wind direction has already changed to a south-southwesterly direction, and that flow tonight will start to usher in some milder air. Skies should start out mainly clear this evening, and with some pretty cold and dry air still in place at the surface, we should see temperatures initially drop to around 20 degrees. But then look for some mid and high clouds to increase overnight as that milder air continues to work in from the south and west. As those clouds increase, the breeze should pick up a little as well, and that should allow temperatures to actually slowly rise through the 20s overnight.
SUNDAY
After two days of more typical winter weather, we're back to what this winter has been for us starting Sunday, and that's mild. After a seasonably cold start in the mid to upper 20s in the morning, look for afternoon highs to climb all the way into the mid 40s, a good 20-degree improvement on the previous few days. South to southwest winds around 10-15mph will be to thank, helping to kick the arctic air on out after a short but impactful stay. We’ll likely see more cloud cover compared to Saturday, but some breaks of sunshine should also still be seen throughout much of the day.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
It's another mild week ahead, with highs well into the 40s most of the week, and even 50-degree readings not out of the question by the middle of the week. There are no big storms in sight, and given the temperatures, no snow in sight either. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine each day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday, then mid 50s on Wednesday. We look mostly dry for the first half of the week, with just the small chance of a shower late in the day Tuesday and Tuesday evening as a weak disturbance passes by to our north.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The pattern looks unsettled late next week and into Super Bowl weekend, with one or two systems providing us with our next chance of rain. The first is on Thursday, with a good chance of some rain, primarily in the afternoon and evening from the looks of things right now, and all rain too given high temperatures should be in the low to mid 50s. There may be a lull on Friday, then a second system may provide us with another chance of mainly rain next Saturday, although the rain/snow line could theoretically be a little closer to the area as some seasonably colder air settles back in (highs dropping back into the lower 40s…no arctic cold blasts though).
TRACK THE WEATHER: