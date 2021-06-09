Today is the fifth and as it turns out the final day of our first extended stretch of heat and humidity this summer, with highs for most of us around 85 to 90 degrees. It's also the third straight day that some afternoon thunderstorms have popped up, fueled by the high humidity levels. That thunderstorm threat diminishes after sunset, but a few gusty storms and tropical downpours are possible until then. A cold front presses south through the area later tonight into early Thursday, which marks the leading edge of the relief that many have been waiting for. So Thursday is our transition day to a return to more comfortable weather, as humidity levels steadily drop and highs also ease back closer to seasonable levels around 80 degrees. We're hoping for clear skies early Thursday morning at sunrise, as the sun will rise 70% eclipsed by the moon. Here's hoping the clouds will have cleared out by then. The day itself should average partly sunny, before skies turn mostly cloudy and even cooler on Friday, with highs likely only in the low 70s. By the weekend, we're back up to seasonable highs around 80°, with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and the chance of a thunderstorm or two during a mainly but not entirely dry weekend.
TONIGHT
Any leftover showers and thunderstorms should steadily diminish through the evening, but a gusty thunderstorm or heavy downpour is possible anywhere before the storms fizzle. It's our last muggy night for a while as we await our cold front, which should drop south overnight. Lows will be the upper 60s, with that relief on our doorstep and starting to filter in from the north towards morning.
THURSDAY
First off, there's a rare sunrise solar eclipse that we're hoping to get to see. The sun will rise early Thursday morning at 5:30am eclipsed 70% by the moon, and should be a cool sight to see, "if" clouds don’t block our view and play spoiler. The sun will essentially look like the crescent moon, as the moon will be blocking the view of most of the sun. Right now, partly cloudy skies are expected, with more clouds and even a spotty shower south of the Lehigh Valley and less clouds and clearer skies farther north. Good luck if you're getting up early for the show. The rest of the day is partly sunny with highs closer to average and back around 80 degrees, with steadily lowering humidity throughout the day.
FRIDAY
Friday has trended a little less cool and wet than first thought, but it still looks to be a mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler day, with highs in the low 70s and a shower or two possible, mostly south of the Lehigh Valley across far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey. Farther north towards the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, a little more sun is possible.
THIS WEEKEND
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs bouncing back to seasonable levels after our cool Friday. So highs will be in the low 80s both weekend days, which look mostly dry. However, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out either day, with the nod going to Sunday as the slightly better chance for a thunderstorm. Humidity levels should remain well within the tolerable range.
TRACK THE WEATHER: