Weather Alert

DEZ001-MDZ008-012-NJZ007-009-010-012>022-025>027-PAZ060>062-070- 071-101>106-052215- /O.NEW.KPHI.FF.A.0001.200605T1800Z-200606T0400Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ New Castle-Cecil-Kent MD-Warren-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex- Western Monmouth-Eastern Monmouth-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic- Coastal Atlantic-Coastal Ocean-Southeastern Burlington-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Elkton, Chestertown, Washington, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Atlantic City, Long Beach Island, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 947 AM EDT Fri Jun 5 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Delaware, northeast Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northern Delaware, New Castle. In northeast Maryland, Cecil and Kent. In New Jersey, Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening * Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon in southeastern Pennsylvania into northern and central New Jersey. The strongest storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches in as little as an hour. Additionally, storm motions today will be slow, and storms may train over the same areas. As a result, instances of flash flooding are possible in the watch area. * In the areas of heaviest rainfall, flash flooding of small creeks and streams, poor-drainage areas, and urban areas may occur between mid afternoon and late this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties. Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. && $$