Today is day three of some sticky and summery weather, complete with warmth, high humidity, and daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Over the last few days, severe weather has been the focus of these storms, with widespread wind damage from multiple rounds of storms on Wednesday and then some still strong but more isolated wind and hail producing storms on Thursday. Today, the focus shifts from strong winds to very heavy rain, with slow moving tropical downpours increasing the risk for some localized flash flooding. Because of that possibility, flash flood watches continue across most of the area through this evening for the potential for 1 to locally as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain. If you're growing tired of these sticky and stormy doldrums, then you'll love what's coming over the weekend. The passage of a cold front on Saturday will start the transition to a drier, comfier, sunnier, and less humid stretch of weather later in the weekend into early next week.
TONIGHT
With our warm and humid air mass in place, ongoing showers and thunderstorms will continue to produce some localized gully washers, or tropical downpours that could lead to some flash flooding. As of mid-afternoon, the axis of some training heavy rain is setting up across far southern Pennsylvania into the Delaware Valley and parts of central and southern New Jersey. However, any thunderstorm anywhere this evening is capable of producing heavy rain. Like the last few nights, it's the period before midnight that will bring the heaviest rains and stormiest weather, before showers and storms either weaken or move out of the area later at night. Expect a muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps some fog, with 1 to as much as 3 inches of rain in any slow moving storms. But it certainly will not rain everywhere equally with some places not seeing much rain at all.
SATURDAY
A cold front will slide through during the day, with some clouds and perhaps a spotty shower or thunderstorm out ahead of it and some sunshine and lowering humidity behind it. Unlike the last three days, shower and thunderstorm activity will be much more isolated, and especially in areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley and towards the Interstate 95 corridor. Highs will still climb into the mid 80s for the fourth and final day, before the cooler and comfier air behind our cold front becomes more established later in the weekend.
SUNDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada begins to make its presence known, as north to northwest breezes help to usher out the "summer muggies" as the "Canadian comfies" take their place. So expect lots of sunshine, some patchy clouds, and a cooler and more comfortable day with lower humidity and highs easing back into the upper 70s. The comfort becomes even more apparent at night, with some nicer sleeping weather and lows all the way down deep into the 50s. That means air conditioners can get a nice break after the recent sticky spell.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure crests overhead on Monday and then slowly slides off the East Coast on Tuesday, keeping us mostly sunny and dry all the while. Monday is still comfortably warm with highs inching up a few degrees to around 80, and then Tuesday warms up a few degrees more as the humidity starts to tick up, but still remains fairly tolerable. We'll sneak in a few more 50-something-degree nights as well and keep the good sleeping weather going before the heat and humidity return yet again by Wednesday., with thunderstorm chances following later in the week as a cold front approaches.