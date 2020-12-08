TODAY: Chilly and brisk with morning clouds eventually giving way to plenty of sunshine. High: 40
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few flurries or a snow shower developing towards dawn, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries or a snow shower through the early afternoon, then some sunshine. High: 42 Low: 29
It’s been a cold few days following our storm late last week, with temperatures mired in the 30s the past few days with wind chills around or below freezing. But it’s also been dry to start the week, and dry will be a common theme throughout most of the week ahead. The one exception would be early Wednesday, as a weak disturbance slides by to our north, producing nothing more than a few snow showers or flurries as it clips by.
While the cold air remains in place until then, a nice warming trend is in the cards for the second half of the week, as highs surge to around and then past 50 degrees by Friday and the weekend. Thursday and Friday are the pick days of the forecast with some sunshine each day to accompany the welcome warm up. However, our luck runs out by the weekend as an approaching cold front will bring clouds and some wet weather in here later Saturday into Sunday. But unlike our two storms last week, next weekend’s rainfall looks mostly light, as the best moisture remains closer to the storm track over the Great Lakes.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Some stubborn clouds that developed late last night will linger into first thing this morning. While several of us may start the day thinking it’s going to be gloomy given the mostly cloudy skies, don’t worry as many of those clouds should dissipate by midday giving way to plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day.
Breezes will certainly become more noticeable compared to Monday, and with afternoon highs only expected to top out around 40 degrees, still a touch below average for this time of year, factor in the wind and it will feel more like it’s around or below freezing for a third straight day.
TONIGHT
The night will likely start out with plenty of stars, but as a weak disturbance builds southward across eastern Canada, our skies will eventually turn mostly cloudy overnight. A few snow showers and flurries will actually start to break out overnight across Upstate New York into north-central Pennsylvania in advance of this weak disturbance and this activity will be moving southeastward.
It’s possible some of this activity reaches the area, certainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Overnight lows will once again be seasonably cold settling back into the mid to upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY
As our weak disturbance passes by to our north across Upstate New York and New England, we’ll get clipped by the southern edge of this feature. That means more clouds and some flurries or a snow shower mostly Wednesday morning. While little or no accumulation will likely be the rule for most, we can’t entirely rule out a couple spots, certainly in higher elevations, where a coating is seen perhaps leading to some slippery spots for the morning commute.
Expect another seasonably chilly day otherwise with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds likely hang out through early afternoon, with some partial clearing expected later in the day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure controls our weather for the end of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and that advertised warming trend, with highs climbing into the upper 40s on Thursday then inching past 50 degrees on Friday. Enjoy these two pick days of the forecast.
SATURDAY
Clouds will be on the increase as our cold front approaches, and a shower or two is possible later in the day and especially overnight. But there will still be some sunshine, and we’ll tack on a few more degrees to our highs and get them up into the mid 50s, as we’ll still be on the warmer side of the front. A return to seasonably colder air will arrive early next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: