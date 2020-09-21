The region continues to be under the influence of a strong high pressure system centered over northern New England which originated in Canada. The result has been clear nights and ample sunshine during the day, but temperatures have been more reminiscent of mid to late October as opposed to mid to late September. Sunday’s highs once again only reached the low and mid 60s for most with the Poconos not even getting out of the 50s. More fall-like temperatures can be expected into the start of the new week as our broad high pressure system centered to our north remains a fixture in our forecast for some time. The high pressure system will also keep our weather sunny and dry through most of the new week. As fall gets underway Tuesday morning, we ironically warm things up as highs climb back to between 75 and 80 degrees for the second half of the week. Besides the small chance of a shower Thursday night into Friday morning, it's dry as far as the forecast can see.
EARLY ON THIS WEEK
Our high pressure system continues to be the main weather player on the map, providing continued cool sunshine on Monday and milder sunshine on Tuesday, the first day of fall. Monday night will yet again be a clear and very chilly night as lows once more tumble into the 30s to around 40 degrees with the typical colder spots perhaps seeing a little bit of frost. Hurricane Teddy will be somewhere between Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes, providing big surf along the northeast coast but likely nothing else. Highs Monday will remain close to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year in the mid 60s as we retain a northeasterly wind flow. On Tuesday, the center of our high pressure system will move south into southwestern Virginia changing our wind direction to more of a northwesterly flow. This downsloping wind off the mountains should help raise our high temperatures Tuesday back into the lower 70s as fall begins at 9:31am that morning.
LATER THIS WEEK
As our high pressure system continues to slowly sink down the East Coast, our winds will also continue to shift to a warmer westerly, or even southwesterly, direction allowing highs to warm into the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday, perhaps touching 80 degrees on Thursday ahead of a weak cold front. Skies should remain mostly sunny on Wednesday, then a few more clouds will mix with the sunshine Thursday as the aforementioned weak cold front moves closer from the north and west. That front is our only real chance of a passing shower for the week, right now centered around overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The chance is so small however that many of us could very well not see a drop of rain through the end of the week. Once our front passes through later Friday morning, expect the shower chance to be gone as clouds break for a fair amount of sunshine.