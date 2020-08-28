A front draped across the region from yesterday has stalled once again providing a trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While we were dry for a while today with a mix of sun and clouds, late in the afternoon, skies clouded up more so as showers and thunderstorms originating across western and central Pennsylvania started moving into our area. This activity will continue tracking east and southeastward through the early evening with a few cells containing heavy downpours and perhaps some strong winds and a little hail. High temperatures today were once again very warm, although several degrees cooler compared to Thursday, reaching the middle and upper 80s. It was still very humid as well. A few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight followed by more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. Some of the leftover moisture from what was once Hurricane Laura will get drawn up into our cold front, but the actual remnant low pressure center will track by to our south across Virginia and the lower Delmarva. After a sticky and unsettled Saturday, Sunday will be the better weekend day with dry and comfortable weather as plenty of sunshine and lower humidity both return. The dry, sunny, and pleasant weather will stay with us into the very beginning of next week before increasing humidity and storm chances return by the middle of the week.
TONIGHT
One round of showers and thunderstorms will be tracking east and southeastward across the region late this afternoon into the early evening. Heavy downpours, strong winds, and even a bit of hail will be possible with these storms, especially south of Interstate 78 where the greatest instability has resided prompting the Storm Prediction Center to highlight this area under a “slight” risk…level 2 out of 5…for severe weather. Southern parts of the Lehigh Valley, Berks, Dutch Country, the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware are all under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8pm. Later this evening, we can expect a bit of a lull in showers and thunderstorms before a second round of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms moves through overnight as another ripple of energy moves east across the area along a stationary front. The severe threat with these storms will likely be lower compared to earlier in the day, however some gusty winds and heavy downpours will still be possible. It will be mostly cloudy otherwise overnight and very sticky as lows only drop to around 70 degrees.
SATURDAY
The stationary front draped across our region on Friday will lift back to the north as a warm front for Saturday while an area of low pressure moves from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York dragging a trailing cold front towards our region. A southwesterly flow ahead of this front will keep humidity values quite high, however high temperatures will get cooler in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees thanks to plenty of clouds and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A gusty storm is also possible, especially from the I-95 corridor of the Delaware Valley and points south and east. We will also be tracking the remnant low pressure center of former Hurricane Laura sliding by to our south across Virginia into the lower Delmarva. Some of the moisture from Laura’s remnants will likely get absorbed into the aforementioned cold front moving into our region, and this may help lead to some heavy downpours with any storms that occur. While some flooding is certainly possible, any showers and thunderstorms should be moving rather quickly which will limit the flooding threat. Bottom line for Saturday is that we don’t anticipate a soaking rain to occur all day with an average of around 0.50" of total rainfall as a general rule. Locally however, 1.00" or more of total rainfall is certainly possible in any persistent heavy downpours.
SATURDAY NIGHT
The aforementioned cold front moving through from our north and west along with Laura’s remnants to the south will be moving out to sea rather quickly Saturday night taking the humidity and unsettled weather with it. Early Saturday evening, we still have to allow for a lingering shower or thunderstorm, but certainly by midnight and there past we anticipate the rain to be gone with skies clearing and cooler and less humid air building in. Overnight lows Saturday are expected to drop back to around 60 degrees.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Nice weather will return for the end of the weekend and will stick around into Monday as a large area of high pressure from Canada builds in. We can expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather both days with highs reaching the upper 70s along with very low humidity. Nighttime lows should also be dipping down into the very comfortable 50s, courtesy of very dry air and mainly clear skies at night. While Sunday will be a little breezy behind our cold front, winds diminish Sunday night into Monday as high pressure builds overhead. Clouds will gradually increase Monday afternoon and late in the day, but probably more likely at night, we expect some rain to work in from the south and west as a warm front starts to encroach on the region from that same direction.
TUESDAY
An area of low pressure tracking into the Great Lakes will push a warm front towards the region from the south and west on Tuesday resulting in rather cloudy skies along with scattered showers. Humidity will be back on the rise as well, however an east to southeast onshore wind flow will keep temperatures from really taking off. Expect highs to only top out in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
The warm front that was approaching from our south and west on Tuesday will lift north and east of the region on Wednesday putting our area back in the warm sector. Winds will shift back to the southwest keeping humidity high, but also driving in warmer air, as highs climb back into the low 80s. Skies will also turn a bit sunnier compared to Tuesday, but this will act as fuel to help spark scattered showers and thunderstorms, probably mostly during the PM hours, as a cold front also slowly approaches from the Great Lakes and Midwest.