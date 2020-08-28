Weather Alert

PAC011-017-029-077-091-282230- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.Y.0165.200828T1933Z-200828T2230Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Berks PA-Lehigh PA-Montgomery PA-Bucks PA-Chester PA- 333 PM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... North central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 332 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Coatesville, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Quakertown, Perkasie, Souderton, Bedminster, Birdsboro, Collegeville, Kutztown, Royersford, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Trappe and East Greenville. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected in parts of the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 313. Northeast Extension between mile markers 31 and 60. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 47 and 63. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. && LAT...LON 4066 7555 4041 7513 3994 7583 4005 7594 4011 7594 4014 7588 4031 7614 4034 7618 $$