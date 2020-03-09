FORECAST SYNOPSIS
What a way to start the work and school week! With abundant sunshine and warm southwest breezes, highs surged past 70 degrees for much of the area, making for a spring-like day and leaving many of us wanting more. But remember it is early March, and our average high for this time of year should be in the upper 40s. So while it’s true that we have nowhere to go but down and there are no more 70 degree days in the forecast, temperatures will remain above average throughout the week, including a few opportunities to climb into the low to mid 60s. Unfortunately, the warmest days remaining this week will also coincide with our best chances for some rain as a pair of cold fronts prepare to move through, the first later tomorrow and the next early Friday. It’s the middle of the week, specifically Wednesday and Thursday, that offer the best opportunity for dry weather and some sunshine going forward this week, with still mild but less warm highs in the mid to upper 50s. And a first glance at the weekend shows a pair of partly sunny days as well, but the slight cooling trend likely continues and highs inch lower and closer to 50 degrees.
TONIGHT
Temperatures remain mild overnight, coming down from our 70-something-degree afternoon highs. While we start the night mostly clear, clouds will gradually increase overnight. The incoming clouds and light southwest winds, not to mention where we’re starting the night temperature-wise, will keep overnight lows up in the mid 40s, not far from where we should be for high temperatures in early March.
TUESDAY
Normally, a day in early March when highs get into the low 60s would get many of us excited. But everything is relative in the world of weather, and relative to Monday’s low 70s and sunshine, low 60s with an increasing chance of showers on Tuesday sounds much less enticing. Expect mostly cloudy skies ahead of a cold front that will be responsible for some occasional showers, developing around midday and continuing through the afternoon before tapering off in the evening. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally around 0.10” to 0.20”, with a brisk southwest wind around 10-20 miles-per-hour out ahead of our front. Skies will clear out overnight once our front sweeps the clouds and showers offshore, setting up a drier Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The middle of the week looks mostly dry, save a few rain or snow showers Wednesday night tucked in between a pair of days that will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will trend cooler than where we started the week, but still remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s each afternoon. It’s only a weak disturbance that passes through Wednesday night, so only a few scattered showers are possible and there’s a decent chance that most will remain entirely dry.
FRIDAY
The end of the week is our next chance for both 60-degree high temperatures and some rain showers as our next cold front sweeps from west to east through the area. The timing favors later Thursday night into Friday morning for the steadiest showers, with rainfall amounts a bit higher than our early week front, perhaps as much as 0.25” to 0.50” of rain, but not enough to cause any major problems.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The last weekend of Spring will feature temperatures that are closer to seasonable levels for the middle of March, with highs in the low 50s, along with a brisk breeze through at least Saturday adding an extra chill. Weather-wise, it looks quiet and dry with partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Spring officially begins one week from Thursday, just before midnight on March 19th.