Tuesday started off seasonably chilly in the morning as many saw some frost along with low temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Plenty of sunshine however once again ruled the day, and with light winds and afternoon highs returning to the low and mid 50s, it turned out to be another rather pleasant day. High pressure remains in control through Wednesday keeping our weather dry. A warm front moving through Wednesday night may spark a shower mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, then a surge of even milder air sets in for Thursday raising afternoon highs to near 60 degrees which could potentially challenge record levels again. A weak cold front will move through Thursday night possibly sparking a shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures will remain mild in the 50s for Friday with some sunshine, then our next real shot for precipitation in the liquid form…just plain old rain…comes Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west. Behind that storm system, seasonably chillier air but drier times will settle in for Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
A backdoor cold front will drop in from our north tonight into Wednesday morning. The front will be a dry passage and will bring northing worse than a period of partly cloudy skies for tonight. Expect overnight lows to once again dip down to seasonably chilly levels in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. The backdoor cold front will be to our south for Wednesday while high pressure pushes southward across New England eventually making its way offshore. The high will initially provide us with some sunshine to start Wednesday, however as the high works offshore, our wind direction will become more easterly, off the Atlantic, leading to increasing clouds as the day progresses. With more cloud cover expected Wednesday, high temperatures will likely be slightly cooler compared to Tuesday, although it shouldn’t be a huge difference and we still expect the numbers to run slightly above normal for this time of the year reaching the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
The backdoor cold front to our south will lift back north as a warm front Wednesday night, perhaps sparking a stray shower or touch of drizzle, especially for areas north of the Lehigh Valley, and also mainly before 1 am. The more noticeable *effect* of the warm frontal passage will be a surge of milder air arriving Thursday with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The record high to break for Allentown is 60 degrees set back in 1971. While skies look to be more cloudy than sunny Thursday, the daytime also looks to remain dry.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A weak cold front is expected to cross the area Thursday night which could spark a few showers, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. It appears most, if not all, of the showers along the front fizzle by the time the boundary crosses our area. By Friday morning, the front looks to be well to our south and east setting the stage for a partly sunny day Friday. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the wake of the cold front but should still stay well above normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO THE WEEKEND
The next real shot for precipitation, and likely just a plain old rain, looks to come Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west. This is not an ideal storm track for those looking for snow or wintry weather, and while we do expect a slightly chillier day Saturday, temperatures will still be warm enough in the mid to upper 40s to lead to just plain old rain. It may not be an all-day washout Saturday, but it certainly looks like some periods of rain can be expected throughout much of the day. So look for Saturday to be a rather gloomy and raw type day. Drier and breezy weather is expected Sunday after the passage of a cold front Saturday night. Finally, after multiple days with high temperatures above normal, the numbers will ease back becoming more seasonable Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Factor in the wind Sunday and it will feel like it’s well down into the 30s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: