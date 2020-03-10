As the saying goes, usually people "save the best for last." But in the world of this week's weather, the best came first and foremost with sunshine and 70-degree warmth on Monday. So, while it’s true that we have nowhere to go but down from here with no more May-like warmth in the forecast, temperatures will still stay above average throughout the week with a couple of opportunities to climb into the middle 60s Tuesday and Friday. Unfortunately, the warmest weather days will also coincide with our best chances for some rain as a pair of cold fronts prepare to move through, the first later Tuesday and the next early Friday. It’s the middle of the week, specifically Wednesday and Thursday, that offers the driest and brightest weather moving forward. And at first glance, the weekend shows a pair of partly sunny days as well, though cooler and breezy as highs slink lower and closer to 50 degrees.
TUESDAY
Normally, a day in early March when highs get into the lower to middle 60s would get many of us excited. But everything is relative in the world of weather, and relative to Monday’s lower 70s and sunshine, 60s with an increasing chance of showers on Tuesday sounds much less enticing. Expect mostly cloudy skies ahead of a cold front that will be responsible for some occasional showers, developing around midday and continuing through the afternoon before tapering off in the evening. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally around 0.10” to 0.20”, with a brisk southwest wind around 10-20 miles-per-hour out ahead of our front. Skies will clear out overnight once our front sweeps the clouds and showers offshore, setting up a drier Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The middle of the week looks mostly dry, save a stray rain shower Wednesday night tucked in between a pair of days that will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will trend cooler than where we started the week, but still remain above average with highs in the middle to upper 50s each afternoon. It’s only a weak disturbance that passes through Wednesday night, so only a few scattered showers are possible and there’s a decent chance that most will remain entirely dry.
FRIDAY
The end of the week is our next chance for both 60-degree high temperatures and some rain showers as our next cold front sweeps from west to east through the area. The timing favors later Thursday night into Friday morning for the steadiest showers, with rainfall amounts a bit higher than our early week front, perhaps as much as 0.25” to 0.50” of rain, but not enough to cause any major problems.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The last weekend of Spring will feature temperatures that are closer to seasonable levels for the middle of March, with highs in the lower 50s, along with a brisk breeze through at least Saturday adding an extra chill. Weather-wise, it looks quiet and dry with partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Spring officially begins one week from Thursday, just before midnight on March 19th.