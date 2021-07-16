TONIGHT: An evening t-storm may bring strong winds and a drenching downpour; otherwise, partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 71
SATURDAY: Sun mixing with clouds, still hot and humid; a couple of heavy and gusty t-storms in the afternoon. High: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT: A heavy and gusty t-storm in the evening; otherwise, mostly cloudy and sticky. Low: 68
It was certainly another steamy one out there today as many saw highs climb into the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. While much of the time was dry under a mix of sun and clouds, we did see some shower and thunderstorm activity start to fire up in northern and western areas later in the afternoon in advance of a cold front that has been pushing into Upstate New York and northern New England. A few of these storms may inch a little further south and east this evening before dying out overnight thanks to the loss of daytime heating. More very warm, if not hot, temperatures will continue for Saturday as it will be another steamy day with an increased chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms courtesy of our aforementioned front moving across the region. A couple of these storms could be rather gusty. Our cold front will move to the coast for Sunday and Monday bringing slightly cooler highs and a little drop in the humidity, although not a drastic change. The front will remain close enough to make for rather cloudy skies along with the continued chance for a shower or thunderstorm both Sunday and Monday, however the coverage doesn’t look to be as great as what Saturday likely features. Tuesday looks mostly dry, then another cold front drops in from the northwest for Wednesday leading to a shower or thunderstorm chance again with a little uptick in humidity. Temperatures will start to climb through the 80s again moving through the middle of the week as more sunshine returns.
TONIGHT
We’re tracking a slow moving cold front draped from northern New England down through Upstate New York and back into the Midwest. The part of the front to our north has helped trigger a few thunderstorms late in the afternoon, mainly for areas near and north of Interstate 80 and near and west of Interstate 81. We can expect a few of these storms to remain into the evening, perhaps pushing a little further south and east closer to the Interstate 78 corridor. While an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts can’t entirely be ruled out, the bigger concern will be heavy downpours leading to localized flooding. By midnight, most of any shower or thunderstorm activity should be done with thanks to the loss of daytime heating. While a spotty shower still can’t entirely be ruled out overnight, most should be dry under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog may develop late, especially in any locations that received rainfall back during the day Friday. It will also once again be a warm and sticky overnight as lows only drop into the lower 70s.
SATURDAY
Saturday may start off with areas of fog, which should likely mix out after 9am. The aforementioned cold front will start to make its way into Pennsylvania on Saturday as a wave of low pressure slides along the boundary from the Midwest towards Lake Erie. Out ahead of the front, a southerly wind flow will keep high temperatures very warm, if not hot, in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor. The clash of our front with a very warm/hot and humid air mass in place will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, this time covering more of the region unlike Friday. A couple storms may turn severe with damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado can also not entirely be ruled out. Once again though, the greatest threat with any storm will likely be heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding. Rainfall rates in excess of 2" per hour will be possible with thunderstorms, and rainfall totals of 1-3" with localized amounts of 3-5" in a short amount of time will be possible. The National Weather Service has placed most of the region under a Flash Flood Watch in effect from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Sunday is starting to look drier compared to earlier forecasts, and certainly Saturday, but the day is still expected to be mostly cloudy as our pesky front remains close enough along the coast. A few showers or a thunderstorm are not entirely out of the question, mainly during the afternoon and evening, but the coverage shouldn’t be as widespread as Saturday, and it may very well be more concentrated near and south and east of Interstate 95. With a cloudier day anticipated Sunday, we can expect high temperatures to turn cooler, falling back into the low and mid 80s. Dew points, which had been running very high in the 70s to start the weekend, should also drop a little into the low and mid 60s. It’s not a drastic change, but it’s at least a little more tolerable for outdoor activities compared to the start of the weekend.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Our pesky aforementioned front from the weekend will remain draped along the Eastern Seaboard for Monday. An upper level trough will also be centered right across the region. The combination of these systems should continue the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Monday, although the coverage should be fairly limited. Monday will once again feature limited sunshine which will keep high temperatures on the cooler side in the low to mid 80s. Dew points once again will be in the low to mid 60s, so it will be a little sticky, but nothing too oppressive. Our pesky front from the weekend will finally move out to sea and dissolve for Tuesday allowing more sunshine to return to the region. The day looks mostly dry outside of a very low chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Tuesday’s highs should climb back into the mid and upper 80s, but once more, those dew points will remain in the low to mid 60s. On Wednesday, another cold front drops in from our northwest leading to an uptick in those dew points with an increased chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Wednesday’s highs look to reach the mid 80s.
