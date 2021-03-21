Just like Saturday, Sunday got off to a very cold start for this time of the year with many seeing lows well down into the 20s courtesy of clear skies last night, calm winds, and very dry air. Once the sun came up however, temperatures warmed quickly, and by the afternoon, it was much more comfortable to be out and about as afternoon highs reached the low 60s. More dry, sunny, and pleasant spring-like weather can be expected into the start of the new week as a big area of high pressure continues flexing its muscles across the region. Afternoon highs will continue to run on the warm side topping out at or a few ticks above 60 degrees over the next several days. Overnight lows will start to get a little warmer as well. By mid to late week, a few disturbances will start to move towards the area bringing more clouds and perhaps a few showers, although high temperatures are still expected to remain above 60 degrees. A stronger front looks to move through overnight Thursday into Friday morning bringing a period of steadier and heavier rain with perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder. A warm Friday afternoon is anticipated with some gusty winds as our storm system departs giving way to some sunshine.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Another clear night is expected thanks to high pressure overhead. Overnight lows should once again plummet to some seasonably chilly levels for this time of the year, although it shouldn’t be quite as cold as Saturday night was thanks to dew points rising. Regardless, we expect the lows to drop to around 30 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible well after midnight, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley closer to I-95 and especially east of there.
MONDAY
No big changes from Sunday’s weather as high pressure will remain centered just off the New England shoreline with a large swath of dry air extending back to the south and west across our region. This will keep our weather dry with mostly sunny skies and once again pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the low 60s. Some patchy morning fog is possible, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley, but outside of that, it will likely be another day where there are hardly any clouds in the sky for a while. Expect skies to remain mostly clear Monday night with lows in the mid 30s. After midnight, fog may redevelop and this time might extend further north and west from I-95 getting closer to the Lehigh Valley.
TUESDAY
A storm system will be trying to get a little better organized out across the nation’s mid-section on Tuesday, and as this system pushes a little further east, it will probably finally send some more clouds our way Tuesday. Don’t fret though because the day looks to be dry yet again. Some areas of fog may be a little more prominent first thing in the morning, especially the further south and east you go from the Lehigh Valley, but other than that, there should be a decent amount of sunshine to start which will gradually mix with high clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures yet again will reach some very pleasant levels in the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
A wave of energy from our developing storm system out across the nation’s mid-section will approach the region late in the day on Wednesday. In advance of this feature, look for skies to turn mostly cloudy Wednesday, however much of the day remains dry. It’s not until closer to sunset into the nighttime that a few showers may move in from west to east. Even with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, we still expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 60s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our initial wave of energy that moves through late Wednesday will gradually exit to our north and east for Thursday. The system will remain close enough and combine with moisture aloft streaming up from our south that skies are expected to be mostly cloudy once again Thursday. Much of the day looks dry, but we can’t entirely rule out an isolated shower. Highs should actually still manage to reach warm levels in the mid 60s. A more potent area of low pressure and cold front finally look to move in later Thursday night into Friday morning bringing a round of steadier rain, gusty winds, and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder. That system should clear the region for the second half of Friday allowing skies to gradually clear. It still looks to be quite warm Friday even in the wake of our cold front as highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: