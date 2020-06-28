Weather Alert

PAZ060-061-282130- Lehigh-Berks- 506 PM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN BERKS AND CENTRAL LEHIGH COUNTIES... At 505 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lenhartsville, or 16 miles southeast of Tamaqua, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Emmaus, Kutztown, Topton, Lyons, Lenhartsville, Ancient Oaks, Claussville, Macungie and Alburtis. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 52 and 56. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 37 and 56. LAT...LON 4057 7591 4067 7579 4066 7572 4055 7548 4038 7569 TIME...MOT...LOC 2105Z 310DEG 15KT 4058 7582 $$