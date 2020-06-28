A cold front trailing from an area of low pressure across Upstate New York has been working across Pennsylvania throughout Sunday. Thanks to a very warm and humid air mass in place (highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today), the clash of the cold front with the aforementioned air mass has led to scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be locally strong or severe this evening before dying out for the overnight. Behind the cold front, we’ll get a little relief from the humidity Monday, though the heat is here to stay as highs climb into the upper 80s once again. Then, yet another cut-off low, the third one this summer, brings unsettled weather back Tuesday through Thursday before some heat returns by Friday with highs expected to rebound back to around 90 degrees. Another cold front may move in later Friday bringing some additional storms.
TONIGHT
A Severe T-Storm WATCH remains in effect until 8pm this evening for Northampton, Monroe, Pike, Sussex, Warren, and Hunterdon Counties. A cold front trailing from an area of low pressure up across Upstate New York will continue sliding across the area this evening bringing a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms early on. A few storms may contain damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and large hail 1.00” diameter or greater. This threat will be rather isolated overall however. Later this evening, showers and t-storms should die out and skies will turn out mainly clear for much of the rest of the night. Some patchy fog may form after midnight, especially in any locations that received rain. Dew points will drop back into the lower 60s behind the aforementioned cold front overnight, so it won’t feel as sticky as the last 24 hours, and overnight lows should settle back into the low and mid 60s.
MONDAY
While we lose the humidity to start the new week Monday, we won't lose the heat. Plenty of sunshine will be met by mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, several degrees above normal for the next to last day of June. Thanks to an area of low pressure rotating across New England, it’s not entirely out of the question that a rogue shower or rumble of thunder pops up in areas well north and east of the Lehigh Valley during Monday afternoon and evening. Overall though, the large majority of the area should stay dry Monday. At night, it's starry with the half-moon setting in the west through 2 a.m. Low temperatures will land in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
The third cut-off low in two months looks to set up shop, this time forming up over New England before meandering across the Northeast for most of the week. It's main impact is to keep the worst heat and humidity back off to our west for most of the week. But with it fairly close by and possibly sliding back a bit in our direction, shower and thunderstorm chances will be a fixture in the forecast. Shower and thunderstorm chances look to peak Wednesday, but can't be ruled out Tuesday or Thursday afternoons either. Highs will still be seasonably warm in the 80s with dew points in the lower half of the 60s keeping humidity levels tolerable.
FRIDAY
After a string of unsettled days, Friday looks relatively dry at this point with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90 degrees. Yes it will be a hot one, but dew points at this time look to remain fairly tolerable in the low 60s. As of late, it does look like a weak cold front will try to drop in from our north, and this may spark an isolated PM shower or t-storm Friday.