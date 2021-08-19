After a very active Wednesday afternoon and night we will continue to deal with warm and humid conditions today. While it will be warm and feel even more so given the high humidity levels, we will manage to keep the 90° heat away for the foreseeable future. Instead, it's a string of seasonably warm days in the mid 80s as we remain hopelessly humid straight into early next week.
We'll watch the daily chance for a shower, downpour, or thunderstorm given the high humidity, but each day likely turns out more dry than wet.
We'll also watch Henri, a tropical system that will likely be spinning off the East Coast this weekend, likely bringing waves and rip currents to the Jersey and Delaware beaches. Parts of New England may have to be on the lookout for more direct impacts as well. There's an outside chance some of that tropical moisture could get drawn back a bit farther west and enhance our chance for showers and t-storms early in the weekend, but that's far from certain at this point.
THURSDAY
With Fred moving quicker than first forecast, things look drier than they once did for Thursday. Expect variably cloudy skies with warm and humid conditions along with highs in the mid 80s. While a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, much of the day looks dry.
FRIDAY
Different day, same old weather story. That means another partly sunny, warm and sticky day with that daily chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Chances may be a bit higher than Thursday, but it still looks like much of the day will be dry. Highs will again be in the mid 80s, close to average for this time of year.
THIS WEEKEND
The high humidity is ours to keep all weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds and low to mid 80s each day.
On Saturday, we'll have to watch Henri, a tropical storm or hurricane that will likely be well east of New Jersey this weekend. It still could come close enough to inject a little more moisture into the already moist Mid-Atlantic, leading to more widespread showers and storms the first half of the weekend. That's a possibility, not a given, so let's keep that shower and thunderstorm chance both days, and sort out the specifics when it gets a little closer. Expect bigger surf and higher rip current risk at all beaches this weekend.