After extreme heat and wild storms that brought torrential downpours and quarter size hail to the area on Monday, Tuesday was more tranquil. However, it was still humid and very warm as the morning clouds broke for sunshine. As we sat in the warm sector on Tuesday with the warm front cutting through New England and the cold front draped over the Great Lakes, there really wasn't much going on as far as showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and that won't change this evening. The cold front to our northwest will move into New England on Wednesday all the while losing strength as it approaches the East Coast. This will present a slightly better chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday, but even then there will be locations that see little or no rain while it remains humid and rather warm. By Thursday morning that cold front will be washout as high pressure nudges its way in from the Ohio River Valley. This will result in the driest day across Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey with any showers and thunderstorms that do fire up being very isolated. It'll also be the warmest with temperatures reaching into the low 90s as it stays rather humid. Humidity levels, cloud cover, and the chance for rain will all increase Friday and Saturday, while temperatures fall back a bit. This is the result of a low pressure system working its way up the East Coast from the Carolinas while another cold front is waiting patiently to our west over the Great Lakes.
TONIGHT
The area remains relatively quiet tonight as any showers and thunderstorms will be isolated and fizzle out by midnight as we lose the daytime heating. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and sticky conditions as temperatures only retreat into the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
As the weakening cold front moves into and through New England, there will be an increased opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday but they will still be scattered across the region. While things may start popping in the late morning, most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. The warmth and humidity will be on par with what we experience on Tuesday, so look for temperatures to extend into the upper 80s but fall short of 90° in most locations for the second day in a row.
THURSDAY
That 90° less streak won't last long as sunnier skies on Thursday will send temperatures soaring into the low and middle 90s while it continues to be humid. Any showers and thunderstorms will be extremely isolated as high pressure noses in for the day and keeps us mainly dry.
FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY
By Friday or Saturday for the week ahead, our pattern may start to break down as an upper-level trough appears to dig in from the north and west while a surface cold front also approaches from the north and west. It’s also possible an area of low pressure will be sliding up the Eastern Seaboard. If all of these things do indeed come together, we may be looking at a cloudier and stormier time either Friday or Saturday, possibly both days, which would also help to lead to slightly cooler, but still very warm temperatures. This is still a few days away though, meaning a lot could change between now and then