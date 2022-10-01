SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with rain in the morning tapering to a spotty shower or two or some drizzle by midday/early afternoon. High: 57
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers or a bit of rain at times. Low: 52
SUNDAY: Leftover rain and wind; still cool and damp to end the weekend. High: 57, Low: 44
Ian made its final landfall Friday afternoon in South Carolina near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane. Ian has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone so now some of Ian's leftover moisture will make it into our backyard over the weekend. A round of steadier rain should lift from south to north through the area later into Saturday morning. After that initial round, it will then be a battle between cool and dry high pressure to our north and Ian's leftover low pressure and its rain to our south. Expect plenty of clouds Saturday through Tuesday, with a brisk onshore breeze (10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph for most, but windier with gusts in the 30s along the shore), and at least some occasional rain or rain showers. As a rule, it will be drier or less wet across Northeast PA and North Jersey, and wetter and windier the closer to the NJ and DE beaches you travel. Rainfall amounts will vary greatly then, with the highest totals (1-2") closer to the shore, and a sharp drop off towards the Interstate 80 corridor on north. Drier weather returns the second half of next week, but the cooler pattern continues indefinitely.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Right now, it looks like an initial round of steadier rain is most likely to be across our area Saturday morning, before lifting off to the northeast. There's a chance Saturday afternoon ends up mostly dry, or at least less wet with just some spotty showers or a touch of drizzle. It will be a cloudy, cool, and brisk day regardless, with highs only in the upper 50s and a northeast breeze of 15 to 25 mph gusting at times to 30 mph. It will likely be wetter and breezier closer to the coast
SUNDAY
An area of high pressure trying to build in from our north will help push some of Ian’s remnant moisture a bit further south for Sunday, while a new area of low pressure develops along a front near the coast and starts to head offshore. Again, most of the day we'll be dodging showers and periods of rain along with windy conditions. Stay alert for some ponding or localized flooding in some spots, especially along the coast. High temperatures once again will struggle to climb, only topping out in the upper 50s, and it will remain brisk as well with northeasterly winds 10 to 15 mph gusting at times to 25 mph.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
There continues to be some uncertainty in the forecast for this two day stretch, with the shore having the best chance of the wettest and breeziest weather, and areas in the Poconos and out closer to Interstate 81 likely the driest or least wet. But for everyone, it's likely a continued string of rather cloudy, cool, and brisk days with at least the chance of some showers or some rain, but it doesn't look like it will rain all or even most of the time, especially the farther north and west you travel. Highs will remain only in the upper 50s Monday, and just lower 60s Tuesday…continued quite cool for early October standards.
LATER NEXT WEEK
As Ian's leftovers finally depart the second half of next week, we're looking brighter, drier, and warmer come Wednesday and Thursday with sunnier skies returning. A late week cold front likely won't have much moisture to work with, but will send in a reinforcing shot of cool air. Expect highs to return to the more comfortable upper 60s Wednesday, and then more seasonable lower 70s on Thursday, before dropping back into the low 60s again on Friday.
