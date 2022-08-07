Chugging on through the dog days of summer and it's a rinse-and-repeat forecast today. Expect more heat, humidity and afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. The 90-degree temperatures will last through at least Tuesday and with that said, a Heat Advisory will be in place for a large part of the area through at least Monday as of right now and could likely be extended into Tuesday. Today's afternoon high temperature should reach near 90, Monday and Tuesday's highs could jump to the middle 90s with triple digit heat for some. Our next cold front will come with increasing thunderstorm chances with some storms possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night but the best chance of storms will be on Wednesday. A secondary cold front will follow Thursday into Friday and that my friends will bring a welcomed dose of comfort with cooler temperatures, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine to close out the week and move into next weekend!
SUNDAY
Second verse, same as the first. Like Saturday, Sunday will be hazy, hot, and humid, and maybe a degree or two hotter with 90° highs a bit more widespread compared to Saturday. And with the heat and humidity, a few pop-up storms are possible from mid-afternoon through early evening. Much of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, but watch for a few gusty downpours from any storms that do manage to develop later in the day. Overnight, it'll remain warm and muggy with a spotty thunderstorm early in the evening and then trend partly cloudy. Some patchy fog is possible, too.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Afternoon high temperatures both days will likely be in the middle and lower 90s, although no records are likely to be challenged. Dew points will be in the middle and upper 60s, possibly lower 70s so the "feels like" temperatures could climb into the triple digits. We may be able to take the chance of a thunderstorm out of the forecast on Monday, but chances will increase again later Tuesday, and especially Tuesday night as a front approaches the region.
WENDESDAY
Our next cold front slides down from the north. This one should have more success at making it all the way through our area, unlike its predecessors which have all stalled nearby. That bodes well for those that want some comfier air later in the week. Any heat wave should break Wednesday as more clouds and our highest rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s instead of the 90s, but it will remain quite sticky on Wednesday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
All the trends look great for later next week! A secondary cold front will bring increasingly sunny skies, decreasing heat, and lower humidity. So, expect clouds to give way to sunshine on Thursday (maybe some showers linger early in the day towards the shore), then mostly sunny skies Friday. High temperatures will dial back to the middle and lower 80s and dew points will drop to lower 60s and 50s - meaning a nice flow of refreshing air!
NEXT WEEKEED
The pleasant weather will stretch into next weekend. Expect comfortably warm highs both days in the middle and lower 80s, closer to seasonable levels for early August. Abundant sunshine and low humidity will stay present - enjoy! Nights will be a less muggy as well, with lows falling back to the upper 50s and lower 60s, providing for some better, more comfortable sleeping weather.
