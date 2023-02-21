While it wasn't quite as warm or sunny as Monday, we enjoyed another mild albeit mostly cloudy day on Tuesday, as highs climbed past 50° for most, with cooler 30s and 40s in the higher elevations of the Poconos. A few afternoon shower and even a gusty downpour or thunderstorm developed out ahead of a late day cold front, which will slide offshore this evening and allow a quick shot of noticeably colder air to settle in for Wednesday. This time, it will be a warm front that will be lifting north in our direction, producing an area of light rain for most of us from late morning to late afternoon. For those along and north of Blue Mountain, just enough cold air may stick around for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, but with little to no accumulation. That warm front won't lift through the area until Thursday morning, but once it does, a surge of spring-like warmth will send highs into the 60s and even 70s for some south of the Lehigh Valley, while far Northeast PA and North Jersey hover in the 40s. Our final front of the week, a cold front, will sweep the short-lived warmth out to sea, and a shot of colder air comes down to replace it for Friday and Saturday, which look chilly and brisk but mostly dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
TRACK THE WEATHER: